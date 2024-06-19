HealthONE’s Sky Ridge Medical Center Welcomes New President & CEO Eric Evans
Evans joins from another HCA Healthcare hospital.
Denver, CO, June 19, 2024 --(PR.com)-- HealthONE’s Sky Ridge Medical Center is pleased to welcome Eric Evans as its new president and CEO, effective today. Prior to being named to this position, Evans was the Chief Executive Officer and market President at Corpus Christi Medical Center (CCMC) in Corpus Christi, Texas. He succeeds Sky Ridge CEO Kirk McCarty, who was named CEO of HCA Healthcare’s Menorah Hospital in KS.
In his prior role for four years, Evans provided leadership and strategic direction for two acute care hospitals, three freestanding emergency centers, a cancer center, and a behavioral health hospital. CCMC experienced substantial service line growth during Evans’ tenure and improved colleague, physician and patient engagement.
“Eric has dedicated more than 28 years to HCA Healthcare, significantly contributing to our Gulf Coast Division through various leadership roles, including CEO of HCA Houston Healthcare Tomball and East Houston Regional Medical Center,” said Chad Christianson, President & CEO of HCA Healthcare’s HealthONE Continental Division. “Having worked with Eric in Houston, I can attest to his exceptional skills and leadership. I am pleased he will lead one of our premier HealthONE hospitals – Sky Ridge Medical Center.”
Evans graduated from the University of Texas at Dallas and earned a Master’s degree in Health Services Administration from George Washington University in Washington, DC. He and his wife Patty have two children, Tyler, 20, and Sarah, 17. He is looking forward to living and working in Douglas County.
About Sky Ridge Medical Center
Sky Ridge is a 304-bed, level II trauma center and the first hospital to open in Douglas County. Sky Ridge is a destination hospital with a reputation for clinical excellence and world-class service offering compassionate care through patient-centered programs such as its International Center for Hip Preservation, comprehensive Cancer Center, stoke center of excellence, an award-winning Birth Place and a state-of-the-art Spine and Total Joint Center and dedicated Robotics Center. HCA Healthcare’s Continental Division, which includes HealthONE and Sky Ridge, was named the top health system in the state by IBM Watson Health and our system was named one of the top five large health systems in the country. Consistently among the Denver Business Journals’ list of top corporate philanthropists in the Denver-metro area, HealthONE contributed more than $889,000 through cash and in-kind donations last year alone, and also provided $677 million in charity, uninsured and other uncompensated care along with nearly $200 million in federal, state and local taxes.
