Future Horizons Releases "Autism and Adolescence: The Way I See It: What Teens and Adults Need to Know"

Temple Grandin is one of the most respected individuals with high-functioning autism in the world. She earned a PhD in Animal Science and is currently a Professor at Colorado State University. She has written several bestsellers, including "Thinking in Pictures," and "Animals in Translation." She presents at conferences nationwide, helping thousands of people to understand how to support individuals with autism. She is also one of the most celebrated and effective animal advocates on the planet.