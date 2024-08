Future Horizons Releases "Autism and Adolescence: The Way I See It: What Teens and Adults Need to Know"

Arlington, TX, August 27, 2024 --( PR.com )-- Temple Grandin draws on her own experience to deliver an essential guidebook for guiding and nurturing autistic youth. She gets to the real issues of autistic adolescents—the ones parents, teachers, and individuals on the spectrum face every day.Topics include:• Strategies for non-verbal teens• Autism and driving• Preparing for college• Acquiring social skills• Developing talents• And much more!In these helpful pages, Dr. Grandin offers do’s and don’ts, practical strategies, and try-it-now tips, all based on her insider perspective and extensive research. Interestingly, she argues that adolescents on the autism spectrum must focus on their overlooked strengths to foster their unique contributions to the world. She has packed a wealth of knowledge into this book, which serves as an excellent reference resource for the parents, educators and caregivers of autistic adolescents.Rather than continuing to waste the singular gifts of autistics, driving a collective loss in productivity and innovation, Grandin proposes new approaches to educating, parenting, employing, and collaborating with them. In a highly competitive world, this important book helps us see we need every mind on board.