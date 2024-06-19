Light Of The Moon Publishing Has Released New G.W. Mullins Novel "Nick Grainger And The Search For Atlantis"
Light Of The Moon Publishing has released the new Young Adult Sci-Fi/Fantasy novel, “Nick Grainger And The Search For Atlantis” by author G.W. Mullins. This book is the second in the series after “Nick Grainger The Curse Of Cleopatra.”
New York, NY, June 19, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Best-selling author, G.W. Mullins, offers up an imaginative and full-on science fiction / Fantasy thrill ride in the “Nick Grainger” series. In this series, Nick Grainger, a young college student working on an archaeological dig in Egypt, accidentally activates a gate to a different universe. He, along with three of his companions, are thrown into the ancient alien gateway system between parallel worlds. Lost in the multiverse, they must search for a way home.
On their journey, their gateway opens into strange new worlds, similar to their Earth, but in different times and in places, where life has been changed by one simple event in the course of evolution. It is on one such Earth, they arrive in Egypt, not as it was in the days of the ancients. Now, it is a place where a technologically advanced race of gods rule. Nick is claimed as a host for the god of death and the afterlife, Anubis.
He and his friends flee through the gate system, but Nick harbors a dark secret. Anubis still inhabits his body. As the group travels through the multiverse, they begin a search for a possible way home, located in the legendary Atlantis, home of an ancient race of aliens who built the gate system.
"Nick Grainger And The Search For Atlantis" is available in print book, Hardback ISBN 978-1-958221-24-2, Paperback ISBN: 978-1-958221-25-9, and Various eBook formats. All print book formats can be found at great booksellers such as Amazon, Walmart.com, Target.com Barnes and Noble, Books-A-Million, Powell’s City of Books, and many more locations worldwide.
For further information, on his writing visit G.W. Mullins' website at https://gwmullins.wixsite.com/books.
G.W. Mullins is an Author, Photographer, and Entrepreneur of Native American / Cherokee descent. He has been a published author for over 15 years. His writing has focused on the Paranormal and Native American studies.
Mullins has released several books on the history/stories/fables of the Native American Indians. Among his books are the extremely successful “Star People, Sky Gods and Other Tales of the Native American Indians,” “Story Teller An Anthology Of Folklore From The Native American Indians,” “The Native American Story Book - Stories Of The American Indians For Children Volumes 1-5,” “The Native American Cookbook,” and “Walking With Spirits Native American Myths, Legends, And Folklore Volumes 1 Thru 6.”
He has released the complete series of his Sci/fi Fantasy books "From The Dead Of Night," including the Best-Selling titles – “Daniel Is Waiting” and “Daniel Returns.” His most recent work includes the series “Rise Of The Snow Queen” featuring the books “The Polar Bear King,” “War Of The Witches,” “The Story of Gerda And Kai,” and “The Frozen Heart.”
Mullins’ latest releases include two young adult fantasy series, “Rise of the Darklighter” Book One “Dark Awakening” and the “Dream Walker” Book Series featuring “Enter the Sandman” and “Wide Awake In Dream Land.” Among his other releases are “The Legend Of White Bear” (a Native American paranormal shapeshifting story), “Messages from The Other Side” (a nonfiction book about communication with the dead), "Night Of The Walkers" (a zombi-inspired book series), and the currently releasing “The Convergence” (a post-apocalyptic book multi-series event).
