State of the Art Center Opens Doors for the Crenshaw Community

The Living Advantage Youth Center celebrated its grand opening in Crenshaw with a vibrant event attended by community leaders and supporters. This state-of-the-art facility, dedicated to empowering at-risk youth, features classrooms, counseling rooms, and recreational areas. Supported by local businesses and community members, it aims to provide a safe and nurturing environment for youth development and growth.