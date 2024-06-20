LT Senior Services Continues Its Monthly Series for Seniors on Tuesday, July 9, with Discussion on "Living with Alzheimer’s Disease & Dementia: Knowledge is Power"
LT Senior Services facilitates free monthly seminars/webinars on topics of importance to aging adults. Tracy King, Senior Care Manager at CareFor, will be their special guest for this event, providing valuable insight into Dementia and the care needs surrounding the necessary support.
Austin, TX, June 20, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Tracy King, RN, CCM, is looking forward to sharing her knowledge regarding Dementia and the care needs surrounding the necessary support. Her goal is that you will leave the presentation with a better understanding of what Dementia is, how to better support your loved one with Dementia, and where to access resources for additional support and education.
“My passion for working with people with Dementia was born following a demonstration that allowed me to experience life in the way someone living with this condition might experience it,” said Tracy. “This opportunity made me realize how little I understood about Dementia and that much was lacking in the care currently available for people living with Dementia and their families.”
LT Senior Services facilitates free monthly seminars on topics of importance to aging adults. Seminars are held at the Lake Travis Community Library, and are also presented online via Zoom. Upcoming scheduled topics include:
July 9: Living with Alzheimer’s Disease and Dementia: Knowledge is Power
August 13: Decluttering Your Home
September 10: Living, Dying, and Leaving a Legacy
October 8: Sleep and Aging
November 12: Your Forever Home - Building, Buying, and Remodeling Options
The in-person events take place on the second Tuesday of each month, 10:30 AM-12 noon, at Lake Travis Community Library, 1938 Lohmans Crossing Rd, Austin, 78734. Virtual attendance is available by registering for the simultaneous Zoom session. Visit www.ltseniorservices.org/2024events for more information and to register to attend.
About LT Senior Services:
LT Senior Services, a non-profit organization founded in 2018, is formed of businesses and non-profit organizations that are passionate about serving the aging adult community of the Lake Travis area. LT Senior Services hosts monthly seminars/webinars, two Shred Days annually, and their signature event, the Aging Well Expo, each fall. In addition to hosting other events and initiatives, all events hosted by LT Senior Services are free to attendees. Find out more information by visiting www.ltseniorservices.org or contact Cyndi Cummings, President, at info@ltseniorservices.org.
Cyndi Cummings
512-766-3658
https://ltseniorservices.org
