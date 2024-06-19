Future Electronics Celebrates Success at PCIM Europe 2024
Pointe Claire, Canada, June 19, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Future Electronics, a leading global distributor of electronic components, is pleased to announce its successful participation at PCIM Europe 2024, held from June 11 to 13 in Nuremberg, Germany.
PCIM Europe provided an engaging platform for Future Electronics to showcase its latest innovations, engage with industry peers, and demonstrate its commitment to driving technological advancements in the field of power electronics and energy management.
At PCIM Europe 2024, attendees discovered Future Electronics' comprehensive suite of demos from their many experts in addition to their extensive portfolio of electronic components.
Future Electronics extends its gratitude to all attendees, partners, and organizers for making PCIM Europe 2024 a resounding success.
To learn more about this exciting event and to access additional information, please visit www.FutureElectronics.com/blog/pcim-europe-2024.
For more information about Future Electronics and its 170 office locations in 48 countries around the world, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.
About Future Electronics
Future Electronics is a global leader in electronics distribution, recognized for providing customers with global supply chain solutions, custom-tailored engineering services and an extensive variety of electronic components. Founded in 1968, Future Electronics believes its 5,100 employees are its greatest asset, with a presence in 48 countries and regions. Future Electronics is globally integrated, with a unified IT infrastructure that delivers real-time inventory availability and access to customers. With the highest level of service, the most advanced engineering capabilities, and the largest available-to-sell inventory in the world, Future’s mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.
Media Contact
Jamie Singerman
Corporate Vice President – Worldwide
Future Electronics
https://www.futureelectronics.com/
+1 514-694-7710
Jamie.Singerman@FutureElectronics.com
