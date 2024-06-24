Author Paul Gaglia’s New Book, "4 Front Doors of a Successful Business," Offers Essential and Endlessly Invaluable Guidance for All Entrepreneurs
Recent release “4 Front Doors of a Successful Business” from Page Publishing author Paul Gaglia presents useful, practical information designed to enrich the lives of readers, leaving a positive impact on their professional lives.
Fort Myers, FL, June 24, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Paul Gaglia, who is originally from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, has completed his new book, “4 Front Doors of a Successful Business”: a helpful and informative work that focuses on four elements of a successful business: the exterior, the interior, the staff, and the marketing.
Author Paul Gaglia now resides in Fort Myers, Florida. Paul is a 1973 graduate of Duquesne University. He has served on several business boards, such as Grow Wise and Trustworthy Hardware. He has been in his own business for over fifty years, starting in 1967, while he was in high school through college and beyond. Paul’s first start-up business was Gaglia Gardners, to Gaglia Contractors, where the company landscaped the Pittsburgh Zoo, Erie Insurance Corporate headquarters, and all the University of Pittsburgh campuses, to name a few. He was a founding partner of Green Arbor Nurseries and Flamingo Landscape and Supply. Plus, he has helped run several other businesses throughout his career.
Paul writes, “Although this book is predominantly based on a garden center, it is definitely able to be adapted to any business enterprise. It can be a retail establishment, a manufacturing establishment, or a professional establishment, to name a few. A few tweaks and some innovative thinking outside the box will guide you to a business unsurpassed in your industry and field.”
Published by Page Publishing, Paul Gaglia’s educational work encourages business owners to create memorable experiences of value for their customers, emphasizing the importance of giving customers outstanding service and top-quality products and workmanship in a timely, professional manner, all in a satisfying and pleasurable atmosphere.
Readers who wish to experience this original work can purchase “4 Front Doors of a Successful Business” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
