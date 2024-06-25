Author J. Edwards’s New Book, "Space Goblyns," Follows Lilyoblyn and Her Pet Squito on an Epic Journey Through Space to Meet New Friends and See Exciting New Worlds
Recent release “Space Goblyns” from Page Publishing author J. Edwards tells the captivating story of an alien girl named Liloblyn and her pet Squito as they embark on a bold adventure in space to discover new people and places. After landing on a strange new world, the two set off to make friends of all shapes and sizes with the various space creatures they meet.
New York, NY, June 25, 2024 --(PR.com)-- J. Edwards, a lifelong artist who currently resides in Connecticut with his beloved wife and young daughter, has completed his new book, “Space Goblyns”: a charming tale about a young alien girl and her pet who set off on an exciting adventure to visit other worlds and make new friends along the way.
“‘Space Goblyns’ is a children's fictional rhyming story,” writes Edwards. “The story follows Lilyoblyn and Squito on one of their regular adventures across the galaxy. They search the furthest corners of space with high hopes of finding new friends.”
Published by Page Publishing, J. Edwards’s engaging tale came to be as the author’s daughter began reading, inspiring the author to write a children’s book that she could enjoy. With colorful artwork and imaginative characters, “Space Goblyns” is sure to capture the hearts and minds of readers of all ages, inviting them to dream big and be brave while making new friends just like Lilyoblyn and Squito.
Readers who wish to experience this riveting work can purchase “Space Goblyns” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
