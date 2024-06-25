Author J. Edwards’s New Book, "Space Goblyns," Follows Lilyoblyn and Her Pet Squito on an Epic Journey Through Space to Meet New Friends and See Exciting New Worlds

Recent release “Space Goblyns” from Page Publishing author J. Edwards tells the captivating story of an alien girl named Liloblyn and her pet Squito as they embark on a bold adventure in space to discover new people and places. After landing on a strange new world, the two set off to make friends of all shapes and sizes with the various space creatures they meet.