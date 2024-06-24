Nicanor Obama’s New Book, "El Penultimo Misterio," is an Enduring Tale of Suspense and Intrigue That Will Surely Keep One Guessing
Recent release “El Penultimo Misterio” from Page Publishing author Nicanor Obama is a highly engaging piece about a young woman who just came back to her native Ethiopia and established a foster home for indigent children only to be met with a series of twists.
Arlington, VA, June 24, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Nicanor Obama, an administration official who loves traveling, culture, and sports; has completed his new book, “El Penultimo Misterio”: a clever read that follows a young woman whose laidback life was interrupted when certain individuals and religious organizations got ahold of an important secret surrounding the old farm she ehnerited in Ethiopia.
Obama shares, “Ayana Ghelaishie is a young woman who, after the death of her parents, decides to return to her native Ethiopia, a country that she left at an early age with her family to settle in Virginia, USA.
Returning to Africa, Ayana establishes a foster home for abandoned and disadvantaged children, in an old farm abandoned for many years and owned by her family. In this place she will find a surprising and mysterious discovery in which both individuals and religious organizations will be interested and will try to stay at all costs, interest originated by the message that the articles supposedly hid, a situation that will change the relaxed life of Ayana, who You will find yourself in a confusing situation from which you will not know how to get out, nor which side to stand on until little by little you begin to have a vision of everything that is happening around you.
The story is set in the early years of this millennium, and takes place in Meki, Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, and Vatican City, Rome, Italy.”
Published by Page Publishing, Nicanor Obama’s page-turning work keeps its reader’s attention until the very last page.
This is undeniably an entertaining thrill ride.
Readers who wish to experience this gripping work can purchase “El Penultimo Misterio” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
