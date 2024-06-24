Author Grish Davtian’s New Book, "Thoughts of Future," is a Heartfelt Series of Poems Where Past, Present, and Future Intertwine in a Tapestry of Emotion and Reflection

Recent release “Thoughts of Future” from Covenant Books author Grish Davtian is a compelling and thought-provoking collection of poems exploring themes of identity, Armenian Americanism, and the human experience, offering readers a glimpse into the author’s mind and unique perspectives on life and the world around him.