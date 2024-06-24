Author Grish Davtian’s New Book, "Thoughts of Future," is a Heartfelt Series of Poems Where Past, Present, and Future Intertwine in a Tapestry of Emotion and Reflection
Recent release “Thoughts of Future” from Covenant Books author Grish Davtian is a compelling and thought-provoking collection of poems exploring themes of identity, Armenian Americanism, and the human experience, offering readers a glimpse into the author’s mind and unique perspectives on life and the world around him.
Glendale, CA, June 24, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Grish Davtian, who has pursued a diverse career spanning literature and international business, has completed his new book, “Thoughts of Future”: a captivating and emotionally stirring assortment of deeply personal and evocative poems exploring the intersections of past, present, and future, inviting readers to contemplate the complexities of identity, heritage, and the human experience.
Born in Nor Jugha, Esfahan, Iran, in 1935, author Grish Davtian pursued studies in history of the Middle East at the University of London and commercial and industrial management at Tehran University. Alongside his career in international business, Davtian has maintained a deep interest in literature, serving as the founding editor of “Aregak” in London and later as the editor of the literary page of “Alik Daily Newspaper” in Tehran. He has been actively involved in Armenian literary circles, serving as a member of the Armenian Writers Society of Iran and publishing numerous books of Armenian poetry. Davtian has recently begun writing in English, with some of his works appearing in various periodicals. He has also contributed significantly to Armenian literary platforms, serving as the editor of the literary page of Asbarez Daily Newspaper and running a weekly literary program called “Literary Ether” on Horizon Armenian TV in Glendale, California.
In “Thoughts of Future,” Davtian crafts a literary landscape that is as expansive as it is intimate, drawing inspiration from his Armenian American heritage and the myriad influences that have shaped his worldview. Through his poetry, Davtian reflects on the rich tapestry of his personal experiences, offering readers a glimpse into the nuances of his literary imagination. Characterized by its frankness and depth of feeling, the author’s poetry resonates with honesty and incredible authenticity, all while capturing the essence of the human condition and illuminating the universal truths that connect people across all spectrums.
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Grish Davtian’s new book invites readers to explore the myriad hues of the author’s mind as they peer into his soul through each and every poem. With its rich imagery, emotional depth, and lyrical prose, “Thoughts of Future” is a must-read for fans of poetry and is sure to leave a lasting impression on readers long after the final page is turned.
Readers can purchase “Thoughts of Future” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
