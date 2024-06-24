Author Kathryn Gilligan’s New Book, "Highs and Lows," Follows Two Sisters Who Look Back on Their Day and Talk About Their Favorite and Least Favorite Parts
Recent release “Highs and Lows” from Covenant Books author Kathryn Gilligan is a heartfelt tale that centers around Charlotte and Ailish, two young sisters who are asked every evening to consider their day and talk about their individual highs and lows, helping them count their blessings while learning from their mistakes and struggles.
Lyle, WA, June 24, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Kathryn Gilligan, a mother of four and grandmother of six who values family traditions and enjoys sharing them, has completed her new book, “Highs and Lows”: a charming tale about two sisters who share their highs and lows every night at dinner with their family, helping them reflect upon their day and the choices they made.
In “Highs and Lows,” young Charlotte and Ailish are asked every night what their daily highs and lows were. Through participating in this exercise every night, both girls are able to think about the blessings and challenges that every day holds. Soon, it becomes second nature to them as they ponder the events of the day and discern what parts they loved and which parts were difficult for them.
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Kathryn Gilligan’s new book is a delightful story that will help readers of all ages follow in Charlotte and Ailish’s steps in reflecting upon their day and recognizing the fun events that happened while acknowledging the challenges they experienced to help them grow. With eye-catching artwork by illustrator Crystal Hering, “Highs and Lows” is sure to capture the hearts and minds of young readers, inviting them to journey with Charlotte and Ailish through their daily highs and lows over and over again.
Readers can purchase “Highs and Lows” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
