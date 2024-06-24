Author Michael Macmurdy’s New Book, "Changes Wrought: A Black Albatros," Follows Four Members of the British Royal Flying Corps in the Summer of 1917 During World War One

Recent release “Changes Wrought: A Black Albatros” from Newman Springs Publishing author Michael MacMurdy is a brilliant historical fiction that centers around the lives of four men serving in Britain’s Royal Flying Corps during the First World War, exploring the inflexible leadership, inferior aircraft, and the politics of the Royal Flying Corps and the home front that they faced.