Author Michael Macmurdy’s New Book, "Changes Wrought: A Black Albatros," Follows Four Members of the British Royal Flying Corps in the Summer of 1917 During World War One
Recent release “Changes Wrought: A Black Albatros” from Newman Springs Publishing author Michael MacMurdy is a brilliant historical fiction that centers around the lives of four men serving in Britain’s Royal Flying Corps during the First World War, exploring the inflexible leadership, inferior aircraft, and the politics of the Royal Flying Corps and the home front that they faced.
Lake Frederick, VA, June 24, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Michael MacMurdy, a former USAF pilot who lives in Frederick County, Virginia, and flew for a major US airline following his retirement, has completed his new book, “Changes Wrought: A Black Albatros”: a gripping novel that follows the struggles of four British airmen on the Western Front of World War One during the summer on 1917.
MacMurdy writes, “France, 1917. Three years of stalemate. Of mud and rats and lice. Of artillery and barbed wire and machine guns.
“In the skies above the trenches, the men and machines of Britain’s Royal Flying Corps:
“Pete Newin—a regular bloke trying to hang on.
“Harry Booth—a Liverpudlian fabric-store kid turned RFC observer.
“Drew Harris—who thinks Britain should look to the Spartans and the Romans to deal with
problems on the home front.
“Ian Crosse—who spends most of his time planning a run for Parliament.
“Modern knights of the air, fearlessly battling the Hun in a fight to the death? Or reluctant malcontents, not knowing if the Germans or their own generals are the real enemy?”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Michael MacMurdy’s enthralling tale will transport readers back in time as they discover the bravery and strength of the British Royal Flying Corp as they boldly entered the skies in what would be considered rudimentary flying machines in comparison to modern planes and technology. Expertly paced and full of suspense, MacMurdy weaves a poignant and character-driven novel that blends together the perfect mix of humor and sincerity to deliver an unforgettable read that’s sure to remain with readers long after its conclusion.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase "Changes Wrought: A Black Albatros" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Categories