Author John Reseck Jr.’s New Book, "How to Live According to Grandpa: the Wisdom and Philosophy of Tomateots," is a Collection of Lessons Gleaned from the Author’s Life
Recent release “How to Live According to Grandpa: The Wisdom and Philosophy of Tomateots” from Newman Springs Publishing author John Reseck Jr. is delves into the profound insights of an eighty-eight-year-old as he shares invaluable lessons learned over a lifetime, challenging readers to question their beliefs and embrace the ever-changing world around them.
Viejo, CA, June 24, 2024 --(PR.com)-- John Reseck Jr. has completed his new book, “How to Live According to Grandpa: The Wisdom and Philosophy of Tomateots”: a thought-provoking collection of candid anecdotes and introspective musings that will encourage readers to challenge their own beliefs and embrace the transformative power of open-mindedness.
“In my eighty-eight years as a well-educated wonderer, many of my assumed facts have been proven wrong,” writes Reseck Jr. “I see that as progress a good thing. The challenge is to be able to accept that one of your lifelong facts just isn’t true. I have only a few things that I learned that have stayed true so far and have been stabilizers in my world. I think they can be of use to almost everyone and need sharing.
“I am not writing this book to encourage you to think like me but rather to just think. There are things changing all around you. So many new things to learn. So many new places to visit. So many edges out there you haven’t walked on yet. No matter how intelligent you are, your areas of vast ignorance are greater than your areas of knowledge.
“There is so much to learn that when you throw your arms up and say, ‘I know nothing,’ it will be true, but it is okay. Every other human on earth is in the same situation, they just don’t know it.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, John Reseck Jr.’s writings present a transformative journey that invites readers to expand their horizons as they learn to lead a more fulfilling and enlightened life. Through poignant storytelling and profound philosophical insights, “How to Live According to Grandpa” serves as a beacon of guidance for those navigating the complexities of modern life, reminding readers that humility and curiosity are the cornerstones of personal growth, and urging readers to embrace the vastness of human ignorance as an opportunity for discovery.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “How to Live According to Grandpa: The Wisdom and Philosophy of Tomateots” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
