Author Jack Cullpepper’s New Book, "John Doe 23," is a Captivating Murder Mystery That Showcases What a Person Can do with Their Life and Wealth
Recent release “John Doe 23” from Newman Springs Publishing author Jack Cullpepper is a thrilling murder mystery following the recovery of a John Doe who is left unrecognizable following a catastrophic car crash.
Fort Wayne, IN, June 24, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Jack Cullpepper, who lives in Indiana, has completed his new book, “John Doe 23”: a chilling murder mystery filled with unexpected twists.
An accident on I-69 leaves one person in the hospital and another burning to death in the car, causing a backup in traffic on the north-south lanes. Identifying the individual in the hospital proves challenging. His face is bandaged because of numerous severe facial lacerations. The driver’s body is burned beyond recognition. Determining their identities is made even more difficult as many leads to their identities dissipate as many of the itineraries of those who were to travel with him that day were not confirmed. Another ray of doubt is cast when it is discovered that the driver had picked up a hitchhiker. That’s not all—the financial world is sent into a tailspin with the death announcement, with the charged person shocking everyone.
Author Jack Cullpepper works in nursing and home care. He does landscaping as well as respiratory therapy. He also works in his church, providing services to his community by helping the homeless and people with addictions. “John Doe 23” is his second book.
Cullpepper writes, “The first operator came back on the line to ask if she was still there. The first caller returned to the line to tell the 911 operator, ‘It is bad. You will need to send more ambulances.’ The 911 operator asked the caller to describe what happened. The caller began by saying there was an accident followed by an explosion. It was hard for the operator to understand because the caller, shocked and horrified, was crying as she spoke, almost sobbing. The operator tried to console the caller. She finally calmed the caller down, then asked her name again to confirm it. She called her by name and told her to get a hold of herself and settle down because she really needed her to tell her everything she saw, then the operator asked her to take a deep breath.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Jack Cullpepper’s enthralling tale leaves readers on the edge of their seats as they discover how this story unfolds.
Readers who wish to experience this suspenseful work can purchase “John Doe 23” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
An accident on I-69 leaves one person in the hospital and another burning to death in the car, causing a backup in traffic on the north-south lanes. Identifying the individual in the hospital proves challenging. His face is bandaged because of numerous severe facial lacerations. The driver’s body is burned beyond recognition. Determining their identities is made even more difficult as many leads to their identities dissipate as many of the itineraries of those who were to travel with him that day were not confirmed. Another ray of doubt is cast when it is discovered that the driver had picked up a hitchhiker. That’s not all—the financial world is sent into a tailspin with the death announcement, with the charged person shocking everyone.
Author Jack Cullpepper works in nursing and home care. He does landscaping as well as respiratory therapy. He also works in his church, providing services to his community by helping the homeless and people with addictions. “John Doe 23” is his second book.
Cullpepper writes, “The first operator came back on the line to ask if she was still there. The first caller returned to the line to tell the 911 operator, ‘It is bad. You will need to send more ambulances.’ The 911 operator asked the caller to describe what happened. The caller began by saying there was an accident followed by an explosion. It was hard for the operator to understand because the caller, shocked and horrified, was crying as she spoke, almost sobbing. The operator tried to console the caller. She finally calmed the caller down, then asked her name again to confirm it. She called her by name and told her to get a hold of herself and settle down because she really needed her to tell her everything she saw, then the operator asked her to take a deep breath.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Jack Cullpepper’s enthralling tale leaves readers on the edge of their seats as they discover how this story unfolds.
Readers who wish to experience this suspenseful work can purchase “John Doe 23” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Contact
Newman Springs PublishingContact
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Categories