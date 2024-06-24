Brent Snyder’s New Book, "Wrath of the Apprentice," is a Gripping Fantasy Novel That Follows a Small Band of Heroes as They Face Off Against a Powerful Sorcerer
Harker Heights, TX, June 24, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Brent Snyder, a veteran of the US Army who lives in Central Texas with his wife, son, and his French bulldog, has completed his most recent book, “Wrath of the Apprentice”: a captivating and spellbinding tale that centers around Tÿr’Ynyn, who must team up with her friends to take down a powerful dark sorcerer who threatens their world and all that they love.
“Tÿr’Ynyn is back in the spotlight as she and her two best friends are on a mission to defeat the sorcerer that has been giving them trouble for so long,” shares Snyder. “Kaistam Laq and his assassins are up to their old tricks and are causing chaos in the land. It is up to the healers to put an end to his tyranny. Along the way, Tÿr and her friends suffer losses that may bring them to their knees. Varanus the wyvern is always there to lend a helping hand and keep their spirits up when they need him the most. In the end, will it be enough to defeat the sorcerer?”
Published by Fulton Books, Brent Snyder’s book will take readers on a poignant journey of friendship, resilience, and the enduring spirit of hope as Tÿr and her friends rely on each other to prepare for the ultimate battle against evil. With its richly imagined world, complex characters, and heart-pounding action, “Wrath of the Apprentice” delivers a fantasy epic that is sure to leave readers clamoring for more.
Readers who wish to experience this riveting work can purchase “Wrath of the Apprentice” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
“Tÿr’Ynyn is back in the spotlight as she and her two best friends are on a mission to defeat the sorcerer that has been giving them trouble for so long,” shares Snyder. “Kaistam Laq and his assassins are up to their old tricks and are causing chaos in the land. It is up to the healers to put an end to his tyranny. Along the way, Tÿr and her friends suffer losses that may bring them to their knees. Varanus the wyvern is always there to lend a helping hand and keep their spirits up when they need him the most. In the end, will it be enough to defeat the sorcerer?”
Published by Fulton Books, Brent Snyder’s book will take readers on a poignant journey of friendship, resilience, and the enduring spirit of hope as Tÿr and her friends rely on each other to prepare for the ultimate battle against evil. With its richly imagined world, complex characters, and heart-pounding action, “Wrath of the Apprentice” delivers a fantasy epic that is sure to leave readers clamoring for more.
Readers who wish to experience this riveting work can purchase “Wrath of the Apprentice” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
Contact
Fulton BooksContact
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Categories