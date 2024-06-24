Jessica Wood’s Newly Released "Defenders of Light Series Book 1" is an Imaginative Juvenile Fiction with Layers of Faith and Fantasy
“Defenders of Light Series Book 1” from Christian Faith Publishing author Jessica Wood is an exhilarating dive into a tale where courage, destiny, and the battle between light and darkness unfold, captivating readers in a gripping adventure that explores the enduring power of faith in the face of daunting challenges.
Sierra Vista, AZ, June 24, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Defenders of Light Series Book 1”: a captivating blend of true lessons of faith and imaginative adventure. “Defenders of Light Series Book 1” is the creation of published author, Jessica Wood, a dedicated wife and mother of four.
Wood shares, “Go on an adventure with Arty as he learns about the path of light that we can walk with God and how the enemy tries to stop us! With the help of Annie, a bubbly angel in training, Arty learns that sometimes, yucky ogres are sent from the enemy to throw darkness and mud on us. They make us feel tired, grouchy, and anxious; but God is always right by us, ready to help. He even died on the cross so that He can take the mud away and make us clean again! Adults and children alike can grasp the meaning of the cross and Gospel messages through this fun visual story. Learn how God loves and helps us, why He died on the cross, and what the enemy does to try to interfere.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Jessica Wood’s new book is a spellbinding journey that weaves together elements of fantasy and faith, inviting readers into a world where bravery, destiny, and the eternal struggle between light and darkness converge in an epic tale of spiritual significance and captivating adventure.
Consumers can purchase “Defenders of Light Series Book 1” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Defenders of Light Series Book 1,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Categories