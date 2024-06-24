Jessica Wood’s Newly Released "Defenders of Light Series Book 1" is an Imaginative Juvenile Fiction with Layers of Faith and Fantasy

“Defenders of Light Series Book 1” from Christian Faith Publishing author Jessica Wood is an exhilarating dive into a tale where courage, destiny, and the battle between light and darkness unfold, captivating readers in a gripping adventure that explores the enduring power of faith in the face of daunting challenges.