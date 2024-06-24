Laura Calugan and Anita McCraven’s Newly Released “AKA Scruffy and Fluffy Adventures - Sand Point, Alaska” is a Whimsical Journey Through the Wonders of Nature

“AKA Scruffy and Fluffy Adventures - Sand Point, Alaska” from Christian Faith Publishing authors Laura Calugan and Anita McCraven is a delightful tale of adventure and discovery set in the breathtaking landscapes of Alaska. Through the escapades of Scruffy, Fluffy, and their cousin, readers are transported to a world of excitement, learning, and gratitude for the beauty of the natural world.