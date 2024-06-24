Laura Calugan and Anita McCraven’s Newly Released “AKA Scruffy and Fluffy Adventures - Sand Point, Alaska” is a Whimsical Journey Through the Wonders of Nature
“AKA Scruffy and Fluffy Adventures - Sand Point, Alaska” from Christian Faith Publishing authors Laura Calugan and Anita McCraven is a delightful tale of adventure and discovery set in the breathtaking landscapes of Alaska. Through the escapades of Scruffy, Fluffy, and their cousin, readers are transported to a world of excitement, learning, and gratitude for the beauty of the natural world.
Lebanon, OR, June 24, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “AKA Scruffy and Fluffy Adventures - Sand Point, Alaska” an enchanting narrative brimming with excitement and wonder, is the creation of published authors, Laura Calugan and Anita McCraven.
Calugan and McCraven share, “The Fantastic Adventures of Robert and Darlene A.K.A. Scruffy And Fluffy—Homer, Alaska starts in Homer, where they stayed with their uncle Doug and aunt Liz and their cousins Debbie, Don, and Sally. This time, they ventured to Sand Point, Alaska, to stay with their uncle Dave, cousin Tommy, and new friends.
“The very first evening, they get to feed an octopus in its hiding place. As you know, Scruffy is accident-prone and always seems to get in a bind and needs help to help him out. On their halibut trip the next day, every once in a while, the accidents rub off on Fluffy, and she ends up having some sort of mishap.
“As their adventures continue, they learn about nature through explanation and personal experiences and always remember to praise God for His guidance and for keeping them safe.
“The group heads out on several trips with Uncle Dave’s commercial fishing boat. They got on a fishing trip to Orzinski Bay and stayed in a hunting cabin. While they are there, they have an interesting encounter and learn some new things about Alaska.
“They also go fishing on Unga Island, where they get to learn about the ghost town and its past inhabitants. They spend the Fourth of July at Egg Island, where there are some surprises in store for the three cousins and a mishap at the end of the day for Fluffy. For the remainder of their stay at Sand Point, Fluffy makes a new friend, and they plan for their next adventure that will be in King Cove, Alaska.
“Scruffy, Fluffy, and their cousin will pull you right into their fun and adventures, stir your imagination, and encourage you to explore nature’s wonders.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Laura Calugan and Anita McCraven’s new book is a must-read for anyone who loves adventure, wildlife, and the great outdoors. Whether reading alone or with family, readers will be enchanted by the magic of Scruffy and Fluffy's world and inspired to explore the wonders of nature for themselves.
Consumers can purchase “AKA Scruffy and Fluffy Adventures - Sand Point, Alaska” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “AKA Scruffy and Fluffy Adventures - Sand Point, Alaska,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
