DeShawn Butcher’s Newly Released "A Poet Revealed" is a Stirring Collection of Inspirational Poetry

Wilmington, DE, June 24, 2024 --( PR.com )-- “A Poet Revealed,” a powerful and thought-provoking collection of poetry, is the creation of published author, DeShawn Butcher.Butcher shares, “Words are powerful. They have the ability to influence a change of heart and mind. They command attention and can build someone up or tear someone down.“Life has its share of challenges all of which can be overcome. This thought-provoking testimony of poetry demonstrates just how much of an impact words can have on an individual’s life.“'A Poet Revealed' is a clear description of a life transformed and sustained by words. This journey into the life of a poet reveals just how much one’s test can truly become a testimony.“Up until now my lips have been filledWith spoken words of written thoughts that were sealedKeeping them to myself apparently wasn’t God’s willSo now, I am a poet exposed, I am a poet revealed.”Published by Christian Faith Publishing, DeShawn Butcher’s new book is a compelling and insightful exploration of personal growth, faith, and the profound influence of language.Consumers can purchase “A Poet Revealed” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.For additional information or inquiries about “A Poet Revealed,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.