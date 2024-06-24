DeShawn Butcher’s Newly Released "A Poet Revealed" is a Stirring Collection of Inspirational Poetry
“A Poet Revealed” from Christian Faith Publishing author DeShawn Butcher is an inspiring compilation of poems that delve into the transformative power of words and the resilience of the human spirit.
Wilmington, DE, June 24, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “A Poet Revealed,” a powerful and thought-provoking collection of poetry, is the creation of published author, DeShawn Butcher.
Butcher shares, “Words are powerful. They have the ability to influence a change of heart and mind. They command attention and can build someone up or tear someone down.
“Life has its share of challenges all of which can be overcome. This thought-provoking testimony of poetry demonstrates just how much of an impact words can have on an individual’s life.
“'A Poet Revealed' is a clear description of a life transformed and sustained by words. This journey into the life of a poet reveals just how much one’s test can truly become a testimony.
“Up until now my lips have been filled
With spoken words of written thoughts that were sealed
Keeping them to myself apparently wasn’t God’s will
So now, I am a poet exposed, I am a poet revealed.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, DeShawn Butcher’s new book is a compelling and insightful exploration of personal growth, faith, and the profound influence of language.
Consumers can purchase “A Poet Revealed” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “A Poet Revealed,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
