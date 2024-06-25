Author Terry Marr’s New Book, "Prophetic Insights from the Throne of God," is a Transformative Journey Into the Realm of Divine Revelation and Spiritual Enlightenment
Recent release “Prophetic Insights from the Throne of God” from Page Publishing author Terry Marr is a riveting and poignant journey that offers Scriptural references and colorful anecdotes from the author’s own experiences to assist readers in recognizing the awesome power of God in their own lives so they can ultimately understand their assignment and purpose in the kingdom of God.
Memphis, TN, June 25, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Terry Marr, who has ministered to countless people through conferences, social media, and teaching sessions, has completed her new book, “Prophetic Insights from the Throne of God”: a compelling, faith-based exploration that will allow readers to experience the presence of God surround them as his Holy Spirit gently guides them through the Scriptures and into their divine destiny with their heavenly Father.
“My new book, ‘Prophetic Insights,’ came about during our recent pandemic,” writes Terry. “Although I have experienced the supernatural presence of God since the age of three, the gift seemed to increase in intensity and revelation during this time of uncertainty.
“Each morning, throughout the day and nights, my spirit was flooded with images and visions of people, events, and situations we were about to endure. With each dream vision from the Lord came the spirit of obedience to pray, intercede, share, and catalog each experienced.
“During this time, I encountered the presence of the Holy Spirit of God in a way I did not know was possible. With revelation given to me, there was hope, peace, and restoration. This was not a time of doom and destruction but of restoration and hope for all the earth. Please take the time to experience the love of our Father as he walks us through our most difficult times in our lives.”
Published by Page Publishing, Terry Marr’s enthralling series draws upon the author’s own experiences and relationship with the Lord to invite readers on a journey of spiritual awakening and empowerment. With profound clarity and unwavering faith, “Prophetic Insights from the Throne of God” will illuminate the path to divine destiny, offering guidance and inspiration to those seeking a deeper connection with their heavenly Father.
Readers who wish to experience this irreverent work can purchase “Prophetic Insights from the Throne of God” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
