Patrycja Siatkowska’s New Book, "The Cure," is a Transformative and Enlightening Blueprint for Discerning Truth from Illusion by Trusting in and Focusing on God
La Quinta, CA, June 24, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Patrycja Siatkowska, who has dedicated herself to God and bringing His children back home to Him, has completed her most recent book, “The Cure”: a gripping and profoundly insightful work that empowers readers to navigate the complexities of life by anchoring themselves in God, Who is the ultimate source of truth.
“Friends, God is worthy of all our praise and of all our gratitude,” writes Siatkowska. “All good comes from Him. So thank Him for anything that helps you, and thank Him for all the good in your life. Thank Him for all the lessons, and thank Him because He is Good.”
Published by Fulton Books, Patrycja Siatkowska’s book delves deep into the essence of reality, inviting readers to transcend the illusions that often cloud their perception to discover Christ’s true will. Drawing from the wellspring of God's wisdom, Siatkowska illuminates the path to spiritual enlightenment and healing, guiding readers towards a deeper understanding of divine truth and God’s ultimate plans of salvation for them.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “The Cure” at chosen bookstores, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, Barnes and Noble, etc.
Categories