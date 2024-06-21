Gender Neutral Children's Book Re-Releases for Pride Month, Despite Potential Ban
"The Dancing Bear That Didn't Care" is a gender-neutral children's book written with they/them pronouns. Due to the pronouns used, there have been talks of banning this book. Despite these talks, it has re-released for pride month with an updated cover. All sales for the month of June will be donated to The Trevor Project.
Nashville, TN, June 21, 2024 --(PR.com)-- "The Dancing Bear That Didn't Care" is a children's book by Joe Cason. His book was written with they/them pronouns as the character was gender neutral.
"I wrote this book with the idea that all children and parents can enjoy reading this book together. I feel many children's books are overly gender-stereotyped. Not all kids want to read about princesses or monster trucks. Parents who don't conform to gender norms may also not want to read these books to their children."
"The Dancing Bear That Didn't Care" is about a bear named Jerry that want's to share their love of dancing with all the other bears in Bearizona.
Due to being written with they/them pronouns, this book has sparked conversations about potential bans. However, this doesn't bother the author.
"I find it silly that people want to ban a children's book because of the pronouns used," said Cason. "I find comfort knowing that this book is inclusive, and I constantly get messages from parents on how much their kids love the story. That is all I care about! Parents are the ones who buy books to read to their kids. It's not like a four year old will walk into a bookstore and buy this book. I wrote the story with toddlers aged 2-6 in mind, and the gender-inclusive aspect for the parents. I want them to feel supported and affirmed."
"The Dancing Bear That Didn't Care" has re-released for pride month with an all new cover. While the story remains the same, the new cover symbolizes that this is a safe and affirming book for LGBT parents to read to their kids.
Author Joe Cason says all sales for the month of June will be donated to The Trevor Project.
"I wrote this book with the idea that all children and parents can enjoy reading this book together. I feel many children's books are overly gender-stereotyped. Not all kids want to read about princesses or monster trucks. Parents who don't conform to gender norms may also not want to read these books to their children."
"The Dancing Bear That Didn't Care" is about a bear named Jerry that want's to share their love of dancing with all the other bears in Bearizona.
Due to being written with they/them pronouns, this book has sparked conversations about potential bans. However, this doesn't bother the author.
"I find it silly that people want to ban a children's book because of the pronouns used," said Cason. "I find comfort knowing that this book is inclusive, and I constantly get messages from parents on how much their kids love the story. That is all I care about! Parents are the ones who buy books to read to their kids. It's not like a four year old will walk into a bookstore and buy this book. I wrote the story with toddlers aged 2-6 in mind, and the gender-inclusive aspect for the parents. I want them to feel supported and affirmed."
"The Dancing Bear That Didn't Care" has re-released for pride month with an all new cover. While the story remains the same, the new cover symbolizes that this is a safe and affirming book for LGBT parents to read to their kids.
Author Joe Cason says all sales for the month of June will be donated to The Trevor Project.
Contact
Begonia PublishingContact
Alan Suggs
(615) 326-9091
Alan Suggs
(615) 326-9091
Categories