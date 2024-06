Michael Terence Publishing Announce the Release of "Spiritual Knowings," by Caroline Rollo

Oxford, United Kingdom, June 21, 2024 --( PR.com )-- About Spiritual KnowingsSpiritual Knowings is a book to tell people of the many spiritual happenings that have affected the author’s life over the past 73 years and why she believes there is no such thing as coincidence. Also, having run many spiritual workshops on this subject, Caroline Rollo wants to share what she has learnt.The second section, My Own Workshop, covers many spiritual subjects in easy-to-follow steps with knowledge of what spiritualism is all about and how it can help in your everyday life. It will also show how to remain protected by always embracing the love and light which is available to all.A person’s connection to the beautiful world of spirit can be a wonderful thing to embrace, the author shows how to do it safely to experience the love that is there for all. To never fear death and never feel lonely again. Caroline Rollo doesn’t just talk of spirit guides she gives the reader evidence of their existence.This work is available worldwide via Amazon and all good bookstores:Paperback: (103 pages)Dimensions: 13.97 x 0.66 x 21.59 cmISBN-13: 9781800947542 / 9781800947719Hardback: ISBN-13 9781800947702Kindle eBook ASIN B0D29S982RAmazon URL: http://mybook.to/SPIRITKNOWPublished by in the UK by Michael Terence Publishing, 2024About Michael Terence PublishingWeb: www.mtp.agencyMichael Terence Publishing is a UK-founded hybrid publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.For further information, media packs and interview requests please contact:Michael Terence PublishingMarketing & PromotionsTwo Brewers House2A Wellington StreetThameOxfordshire OX9 3BNUKEmail: admin@mtp.agencyWeb: www.mtp.agencyTel: +44 (0)20 3582 2002