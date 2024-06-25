Author Peggy Masterson’s New Book, "Through All of It," is a Compelling Account of the Author’s Experiences in Caring for Her Parents as They Suffered from Dementia

Recent release “Through All of It: A Daughter's Story: Navigating the Dementia Journey with Her Mom and Dad” from Covenant Books author Peggy Masterson is a powerful memoir that details the author’s personal, ten-plus-year dementia journey with her parents, sharing all that she endured, highlighting the mistakes she made, and recapping the many things she has learned along the way.