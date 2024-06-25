Author Peggy Masterson’s New Book, "Through All of It," is a Compelling Account of the Author’s Experiences in Caring for Her Parents as They Suffered from Dementia
Recent release “Through All of It: A Daughter's Story: Navigating the Dementia Journey with Her Mom and Dad” from Covenant Books author Peggy Masterson is a powerful memoir that details the author’s personal, ten-plus-year dementia journey with her parents, sharing all that she endured, highlighting the mistakes she made, and recapping the many things she has learned along the way.
Murrells Inlet, SC, June 25, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Peggy Masterson, a retired marketing executive that has been blessed to work for (and with) several Fortune 500 companies, has completed her new book, “Through All of It: A Daughter's Story: Navigating the Dementia Journey with Her Mom and Dad”: a heartfelt and engaging memoir that shares the author’s experiences in caring for her parents as they faded due to dementia, recounting the information and lessons she learned throughout her journey.
In addition to her thirty-plus years of corporate experience, author Peggy Masterson launched a second career in senior care with a keen focus on dementia. Today she is running her own social impact organization called Dealing with Dementia. Her mission is to inform, train, and support families, caregivers, and patients faced with this diagnosis. Today, Peggy continues to invest in others through her executive coaching, dementia training, support groups, mentoring, and public speaking. She is a huge fan of contemporary Christian music and, when she is not working, she can often be found playing with her beloved dogs, gardening, or sitting in her beach chair with the waves rolling over her toes.
“I was in the midst of my first career at the time that my parents’ health began to decline, and I was also busy raising a family of my own,” writes Peggy. “I was no longer living in my hometown, so I was trying to manage their decline from several states away. I watched as things got progressively worse at home. The flights back home got more frequent and lasted longer each time. I tried everything I could think of to get them the help I knew they needed, but the best I could accomplish was a friendly neighbor that was willing to keep an eye on them in my absence. They adamantly declined any and all other alternatives (sound familiar?).
“My story is the foundation of what has now become my passion in the second half of my professional life. This series of events and experiences opened my eyes to a need that has been greatly underserved. Families need to be informed, supported, and guided through the challenges of caring for their senior loved one. Sharing my story with you is the first step of many I plan to take to do what I can to assist.
“I believe that it is what we learn along the way that really matters in life. How we learn to cope with the numerous situations that will certainly present themselves, dictate our path, and serve to form our character.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Peggy Masterson’s new book will help to encourage readers who are facing a similar situation to the author, providing comfort and inspiration as well as vital information to make one’s remaining time with their loved ones more precious than ever. Deeply personal and intimate, “Through All of It” also serves as a powerful reminder that, no matter what challenges life may present, God is always there to help see his children through to the other side.
Readers can purchase “Through All of It: A Daughter's Story: Navigating the Dementia Journey with Her Mom and Dad” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
