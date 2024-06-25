Author Joe Hier’s Book, "The Man Who Would Not Be King," Follows a Refreshingly Down-to-Earth Man Who Unintentionally Becomes Involved in Deciding the Fate of the World
Recent release “The Man Who Would Not Be King” from Newman Springs Publishing author Joe Hier is a captivating work and a fun read, a good dream of how things could be if you or I were in charge.
Olympia, WA, June 25, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Joe Hier has completed his new book, “The Man Who Would Not Be King”: a riveting work that introduces John Green. Through a bizarre accident, John finds himself in the last place he ever expected, or wanted, to be.
John Green awoke with an idea that would alter the course of history. He was going to shave. How could he possibly know the consequences of this seemingly innocent action? How could he know that it would affect the lives of millions, the destiny of a nation, and the fate of those he loved most? John Green knew none of these things. He just wanted a shave.
Thus begins the new book by Joe Hier, “The Man Who Would Not Be King,” a story of a refreshingly down-to-earth man who unintentionally becomes involved in deciding the fate of the world.
By a bizarre accident, John finds himself in the last place he ever expected, or wanted, to be. With far-reaching consequences, sometimes comical, sometimes tragic, how will this colossal mistake end for John and the people he loves most.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase “The Man Who Would Not Be King” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Categories