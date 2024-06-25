Richard Briley Jr.’s New Book, "Rethinking Genesis," is a Thought-Provoking Read That Confronts Age-Old Questions About the Validity of the First Book of the Bible
Vandelia, IL, June 25, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Richard Briley Jr., a retired operations supervisor in the chemical manufacturing field, has completed his most recent book, “Rethinking Genesis”: a fascinating, faith-based exploration of the timeless narratives found in the biblical book of Genesis that will challenge readers to reconsider long-standing interpretations and embrace a more nuanced understanding of its contents.
Born in Pasadena, Texas, author Richard Briley, Jr. spent thirty-two years working in the chemical manufacturing business in Harris County, Texas, most of which as an operations supervisor. Not long after graduating high school, Richard met his wife, Sylvia Ann Swabb, and they have been blessed with two children and five grandchildren. After retiring in 2005, the couple moved to the historic city of Vandalia, Illinois, to be closer to their grandchildren. In his spare time, Richard and Sylvia enjoy camping, fishing, motorbike riding, blogging, writing, watching their grandkids play sports, and bird watching.
“For centuries, people have wondered about the validity of the stories in Genesis,” writes Briley Jr. “Were they myths, folklore, or misinterpretations? As science has advanced in the last two hundred years, these questions have become more prominent in the minds of skeptics and believers alike. How could there be only six days of creation? Was Adam really the first man on earth? What about this talking snake? The answers to these and other questions have been buried away in mystery and just waiting to be uncloaked.
“It's time to uncover the truths hidden away for thousands of years. This book answers these hard-hitting questions head-on. It's for believers of many faiths, the confused, and skeptics, anyone who has ever doubted if there really is a God. It's long overdue to embrace a paradigm shift and finally rethink Genesis.”
Published by Fulton Books, Richard Briley Jr.’s book is not only a critique of traditional interpretations, but a bold invitation for readers to reconsider the stories of Genesis in light of contemporary knowledge and understanding, opening the door to deeper insights and greater appreciation for Scripture.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase “Rethinking Genesis” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
