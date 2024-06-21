Swedish Medical Center Announces Appointment of Scott Davis as President and CEO
Davis leads 504-bed acute care hospital and Level I Trauma, Burn and Reconstructive Center.
Denver, CO, June 21, 2024 --(PR.com)-- HealthONE, part of HCA Healthcare’s Continental Division, announced the promotion of Scott Davis, FACHE, to president and chief executive officer (CEO) of Swedish Medical Center effective June 3, 2024. Scott comes to Swedish from HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest, a 417-bed acute care hospital, where he was CEO for five years.
“Scott brings with him a wealth of experience and a passion for excellence,” said Chad Christianson, president and CEO of HealthONE. “His accomplishments while at HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest, including achieving Level II Trauma Center status, receiving Comprehensive Stroke Center certification from The Joint Commission (TJC), and developing a culture that was recognized by Modern Healthcare as a Best Places to Work, make him the perfect choice to lead Swedish Medical Center.”
As CEO of Swedish Medical Center, a Level I Trauma Center and American Burn Association verified Burn Center, Davis will oversee a number of complex, award-winning service lines. Swedish is a national leader in the area of neurosciences and has become the gold standard in stroke, neurology and neurosurgical care. Swedish was the first hospital in Colorado to be certified as a Comprehensive Stroke Center and is home to the Swedish Neuro Network, which leverages the quality and capabilities of Swedish with stroke/neuro care at five other HealthONE acute care hospitals, benefiting patients throughout the region.
Swedish is consistently recognized as a destination for exceptional care, earning 100 Top Hospital accolades from Fortune/PINC AI. Swedish was named among Healthgrades’ America’s 250 Best Hospitals for 2023 and received the prestigious Healthgrades Patient Safety Excellence Award. The hospital also holds a four-star rating from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services and consistently receives “A” safety grades from the Leapfrog Group.
During his tenure at HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest, the hospital experienced substantial growth, improved quality, and top performance in employee and physician engagement. With his leadership, HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest was designated as a Magnet and Pathways to Excellence facility by the American Nurses Credentialing Center, one of only eight hospitals in the country to hold both designations. With HCA Healthcare for over 20 years, Davis served as CEO at Methodist Texsan Hospital and Methodist Ambulatory Surgical Hospital in San Antonio, Texas; Chief Operating Officer (COO) at Ogden Regional Medical Center in Ogden, Utah; and COO and Chief Financial Officer (CFO) at West Valley Medical Center in Idaho.
About Swedish Medical Center
Swedish Medical Center, a Level I Trauma Center and 504-bed hospital, is proud to be part of the south Denver metro community for more than 115 years. The care team, nationally recognized for healthcare quality, safety and exceptional outcomes, treats more than 200,000 patients per year through the main campus in Englewood and free-standing emergency departments in Littleton and Lakewood. Swedish Medical Center is renowned for its specialists’ expertise in burn and reconstructive care, stroke and neurological care, cardiovascular care, oncology, orthopedics, minimally invasive surgery, women’s care and rehabilitation services. Swedish Medical Center is part of HCA HealthONE, recently named by PINC AI as a top health system in Colorado and the United States. To find a doctor or learn more about our specialties, visit www.SwedishHospital.com.
Stephanie Sullivan
303-584-8029
www.healthonecares.com
