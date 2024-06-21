New Short Film "Offline" Under Development by Just Us Studio
Mount Dora, FL, June 21, 2024 --(PR.com)-- "Offline," a new short film, is under development and scheduled to start filming in Mount Dora later this year. Produced by writer Brittany Abdizadeh and award-winning director Stephen Lewis, the film follows a remote worker who reluctantly returns to the office and clashes with a challenging colleague, who forces her to reexamine her life and what it truly means to connect.
“Offline” will add to the collection of works produced under Just Us Studio, a creative studio founded by Brittany Abdizadeh and Stephen Lewis. The studio serves as a creative home for their projects together as actors, writers, filmmakers, and artists.
