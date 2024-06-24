Michael Terence Publishing Announce the Release of "Caring for the Carers: A Guidebook for Dementia Patient's Family Caregivers," by K.A. Davies
Oxford, United Kingdom, June 24, 2024 --(PR.com)-- About Caring for the Carers:
In going through the journey of caregiving, dementia patient’s caregivers mostly find themselves lost in understanding the ways to navigate through the complexities of the challenges that arises, and in understanding the ways to provide their loved ones with the right care and comfort.
This book: Caring for the Carers: A Guidebook for Dementia Patient’s Family Caregivers, gives an invaluable insight into acknowledging the main caregivers' struggle, when it comes to caring for their loved ones with dementia diagnosis and the struggles they personally go through, in regards to their own physical and emotional health, and the negative effects that their caring role has on their immediate family, their finance and work life and so on.
With the empathy and the expertise of the author, this book has been able to equip the carers with practical tips, strategies and the right skills. It also stands as a lifeline that illuminates the paths of the carers and provides dementia patient’s caregiver solace, solidarity and support, as well as with invaluable insights.
The book also focuses on and encourages the caregivers to priorities self-care and seek the right support accordingly and it educate the caregivers, on the importance of understanding and recognizing that their own health and well-being is essential for them to provide compassionate, suitable and sustainable care, for their loved ones.
This work is available worldwide via Amazon and all good bookstores:
Format: Paperback (84 pages)
Dimensions: 13.97 x 0.53 x 21.59 cm
ISBN-13: 9781800947726
Kindle eBook: ASIN B0D3VMKRT4
Amazon URL: http://mybook.to/CFTC
Published by in the UK by Michael Terence Publishing
About Michael Terence Publishing
Web: www.mtp.agency
Michael Terence Publishing is a UK-founded hybrid publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.
