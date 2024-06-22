Prescience Data Sentinel is Now Available in Microsoft Azure Marketplace
Bangalore, India, June 22, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Prescience Data Sentinel, an enterprise-grade data quality solution is now generally available in Microsoft Azure Marketplace. Data Sentinel is equipped with over 100 prebuilt data quality rules, capable of wide-ranging data analysis, and can automatically generate data quality scores and reports. Built on open-source frameworks, Data Sentinel can be deployed on-premises or in the cloud.
The solution ensures your data is clean and backed by standardized data governance rules. It securely ingests your enterprise data without copying it and can be deployed as a standalone solution or integrated with your existing data pipelines.
The following are the key features of Data Sentinel:
End-to-end view: The solution supports multiple databases like RDBMS, S3, Text files, etc. thereby enabling a comprehensive view of enterprise and business unit data.
Role-Based Access: Configures various roles like Data Steward, Business Owner / Data Leader, and administrator thereby giving relevant views of the enterprise data quality to everyone.
Open frameworks: The tool is built on Open frameworks and can be deployed securely as a SaaS solution or as part of your enterprise cloud.
Anirban Majumder, the CEO and co-founder of Prescience Decision Solutions said, "The launch of Prescience Data Sentinel on Microsoft Azure Marketplace is a testament to our dedication to advancing data governance solutions. This tool not only simplifies data management but also enhances the integrity and reliability of enterprise data, helping organizations to confidently navigate their data-driven initiatives."
Mr. Majumder added, "With Data Sentinel, we are empowering businesses to harness the full potential of their data by ensuring it is clean, secure, and compliant."
In summary, the solution offers in-depth view of data quality and help enterprises gain faster time to insights with complete agility and high quality insights into data issues at a much lower cost.
Prescience is currently offering a free trial for 60 days which includes a free 60-minute Data Strategy consultation session to give enterprises a quick head start. All features are available in the trial window.
About Prescience Decision Solutions
Prescience is a Data and AI company headquartered in Bangalore and is focused on helping businesses unlock the power of Enterprise data. Founded in 2017, Prescience offers comprehensive data solutions and services that integrate AI and machine learning across analytics, business intelligence, data engineering, and more - driving measurable business value and ROI for its customers.
For more details, visit Prescience Decision Solutions website.
Contact
Jaydip Sikdar
+919910090761
prescienceds.com
