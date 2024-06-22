Kentico Celebrates 20 Years
Kentico, a leader in CMS and digital experience platforms celebrates 20 years in the market. Since its humble beginnings, it grew into a global company that now enters the future with an innovative product featuring a unique way to manage multichannel content.
Bedford, NH, June 22, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Creating Kentico: A 20-year evolution
Kentico began in 2004 as Petr Palas’ bachelor thesis project, with a simple CMS framework. Just six years later, Kentico became a globally recognized company with offices around the world and 1,781% five-year growth, ranking 4th in Deloitte’s Technology Fast 50–an impressive milestone.five year growth; ranking 4th in Deloitte’s Technology Fast 50–an impressive milestone. In October 2020, Kentico Xperience 13 was released with notable upgrades to the platform. Three years later, Xperience by Kentico was launched as an innovative digital experience platform for clients looking for a single platform that would cover their growing marketing needs.
In 2024, Kentico continues to be recognized as an industry leader for digital experience platforms; offering features guided by customer insights and the expertise of the Kentico team. Today, Kentico is the backbone for over 90,000 websites and counting–-with continued growth on the horizon.
Celebrating success and dedication to a global community
Celebrating 20 years of achievement, Kentico's team of +250 people, led by CEO Dominik Pinter, gathered to reflect on the company's journey amidst global and tech industry transformations.
Kentico’s 20 years of success can be attributed to the team spirit which is the core of its company values. Personal and career development are considered fundamental for the growth of the company. Kentico’s achievements can be credited to the tenacity of its team, many of whom have stuck around since the very beginning – thanks to the company’s progressive company culture.
However, employees alone could not create such a strong community. An extensive network of more than 500 digital agencies is the key to turning the Kentico platform into a unique solution for each client. In addition, 11 Most Valuable Professionals (MVPs), who are marketers and developers passionate about Kentico, provide guidance to others and feedback to the Kentico product team.
CEO Dominik Pinter leads the future of Kentico
Dominik Pinter, Kentico’s CEO, is a long- standing employee himself. For Kentico’s 20th anniversary, he reminisced about his journey at Kentico–and the many paths he took within the company. Pinter’s journey began in 2007 as a part-time QA tester while he was still a student. Over the years, he transitioned through different roles at Kentico; from technical leader to product manager. After a four- year hiatus to pursue other opportunities, Pinter returned to Kentico as the vice president of product management. He became the CEO of Kentico in 2022, after the founder Petr Palas stepped away to become a chairman.
Dominik Pinter’s extensive knowledge of Kentico gained from experience within the company has proven to be instrumental as he leads Kentico into the future. With expert leadership and Kentico’s 20 years of success, it’s certain that Kentico will remain a top choice for companies across all industries looking for a reliable DXP.
Want exclusive insights? Book an interview with CEO Dominik Pinter and discover more about his approach to leading a global tech company.
Kentico began in 2004 as Petr Palas’ bachelor thesis project, with a simple CMS framework. Just six years later, Kentico became a globally recognized company with offices around the world and 1,781% five-year growth, ranking 4th in Deloitte’s Technology Fast 50–an impressive milestone.five year growth; ranking 4th in Deloitte’s Technology Fast 50–an impressive milestone. In October 2020, Kentico Xperience 13 was released with notable upgrades to the platform. Three years later, Xperience by Kentico was launched as an innovative digital experience platform for clients looking for a single platform that would cover their growing marketing needs.
In 2024, Kentico continues to be recognized as an industry leader for digital experience platforms; offering features guided by customer insights and the expertise of the Kentico team. Today, Kentico is the backbone for over 90,000 websites and counting–-with continued growth on the horizon.
Celebrating success and dedication to a global community
Celebrating 20 years of achievement, Kentico's team of +250 people, led by CEO Dominik Pinter, gathered to reflect on the company's journey amidst global and tech industry transformations.
Kentico’s 20 years of success can be attributed to the team spirit which is the core of its company values. Personal and career development are considered fundamental for the growth of the company. Kentico’s achievements can be credited to the tenacity of its team, many of whom have stuck around since the very beginning – thanks to the company’s progressive company culture.
However, employees alone could not create such a strong community. An extensive network of more than 500 digital agencies is the key to turning the Kentico platform into a unique solution for each client. In addition, 11 Most Valuable Professionals (MVPs), who are marketers and developers passionate about Kentico, provide guidance to others and feedback to the Kentico product team.
CEO Dominik Pinter leads the future of Kentico
Dominik Pinter, Kentico’s CEO, is a long- standing employee himself. For Kentico’s 20th anniversary, he reminisced about his journey at Kentico–and the many paths he took within the company. Pinter’s journey began in 2007 as a part-time QA tester while he was still a student. Over the years, he transitioned through different roles at Kentico; from technical leader to product manager. After a four- year hiatus to pursue other opportunities, Pinter returned to Kentico as the vice president of product management. He became the CEO of Kentico in 2022, after the founder Petr Palas stepped away to become a chairman.
Dominik Pinter’s extensive knowledge of Kentico gained from experience within the company has proven to be instrumental as he leads Kentico into the future. With expert leadership and Kentico’s 20 years of success, it’s certain that Kentico will remain a top choice for companies across all industries looking for a reliable DXP.
Want exclusive insights? Book an interview with CEO Dominik Pinter and discover more about his approach to leading a global tech company.
Contact
KenticoContact
Jonathan Henault
+420 608 561 854
www.kentico.com
Head of Brand
Jonathan Henault
+420 608 561 854
www.kentico.com
Head of Brand
Categories