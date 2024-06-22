Future Electronics Hosts Successful Blood Drive in Partnership with Héma-Québec
In anticipation of National Blood Donor Week, Future Electronics recently held a successful blood drive at their headquarters in collaboration with Héma-Québec, helping to contribute to the replenishment of blood reserves in the province.
Pointe Claire,Quebec, Canada, June 22, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Future Electronics, a global leader in electronic component distribution, kicked off National Blood Donor Week through a collaborative blood drive with Héma-Québec. This event was organized to support Héma-Québec’s mission of maintaining an optimal reserve of blood donations for the province’s population.
Héma-Québec collaborates with hospitals and health centers across Quebec to collect and distribute blood donations, playing a crucial role in saving lives. The recent blood drive at Future Electronics’ headquarters aimed to contribute to this vital cause by encouraging employees to donate blood.
On June 10 during the National Blood Drive Week, Future Electronics employees showed the power of compassion by filling all donation spots and contributing 47 units of blood to Hema Quebec.
To show appreciation for the donors, all those who participated on June 10 were offered a free lunch in the cafeteria. Future Electronics is grateful for the overwhelming support and participation from our employees. Their generosity and commitment to this cause are truly commendable, and we look forward to more collaborations with Héma-Québec in the future.
About Future Electronics:
Founded in 1968, Future Electronics is a global leader in the electronic components industry. Future Electronics’ award-winning customer service, global supply chain programs and industry-leading engineering design services have made the company a strategic partner of choice.
Headquartered in Montreal, Canada, Future Electronics operates in 159 offices across 44 countries with over 5,000 employees. Its worldwide presence powers the company’s outstanding service and efficient, comprehensive global supply chain solutions. Future Electronics is globally integrated and supported by one IT infrastructure which provides real-time inventory availability and enables fully integrated operations, sales and marketing services worldwide.
Future Electronics’ mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information visit www.FutureElectronics.com.
Media Contact
Jamie Singerman
Corporate Vice President Worldwide
Future Electronics
www.FutureElectronics.com
514-694-7710
Fax: 514-693-6051
Jamie.Singerman@FutureElectronics.com
