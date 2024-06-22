Chetu Takes Gold in the 2024 Globee® American Business Awards
Business Competition Recognizes Global Software Developer’s Achievement in Technology
Sunrise, FL, June 22, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Chetu, a global provider of software solutions and support services, proudly announces it is the recipient of the 2024 Gold Globee® American Business Award in the Achievement in Technology category.
The Globee® Awards are internationally recognized as the premier business awards program, encompassing 10 distinct programs and competitions.
"We are incredibly honored that the prestigious Globee® Awards have honored us once again," said Atal Bansal, Founder and CEO of Chetu. "This achievement is a testament to our team's dedication to exceeding client expectations and our unwavering commitment to remaining at the forefront of the software development industry."
This latest honor marks Chetu's fourth Globee® Award, adding to its previous Gold awards in Business Excellence and American Best in Business, along with a Silver in the Golden Bridge Awards.
Renowned for celebrating outstanding achievements across various sectors, the Globee® Awards recognized Chetu for its significant contributions and dedication to pushing the boundaries of what is possible. Chetu was selected from a highly competitive pool of entries, highlighting its dedication to excellence and commitment to delivering exceptional value to its clients.
"Recognizing these exemplary companies and leaders is crucial to promoting a culture of excellence and innovation within the business community," said San Madan, President of the Globee® Awards, on its website. "Each winner has demonstrated exceptional commitment to their craft, setting a benchmark for others to follow."
For 2024, Chetu has also received a Silver Stevie® in the American Business Awards and earned spots on CRN's 2024 Solution Provider 500 and Tech Elite 250 lists. Chetu has also been a member for six consecutive years of the invite-only Forbes Technology Council.
For information on Chetu or to request a consultation, please visit www.chetu.com.
About Chetu:
Founded in 2000, Chetu is a global world-class software solutions and support services provider. Chetu's specialized technology and industry experts drive innovation for startups, SMBs, and Fortune 5000 companies with an unparalleled software delivery model suited to meet the needs of the client. Chetu's one-stop-shop model spans the entire software technology spectrum. Headquartered in Sunrise, Florida, Chetu has 13 locations throughout the U.S., Europe, and Asia. For more information, visit www.chetu.com.
Media Contact:
pr@chetu.com
954-342-5676
