Author Pernell Hodges’s New Book, "Scientific Management of the Classroom," is Designed to Help Teachers Use Scientific Research to Improve the Outcomes of Their Students
Recent release “Scientific Management of the Classroom” from Page Publishing author Pernell Hodges is a groundbreaking resource designed to empower teachers to become effective researchers and harness the power of scientific inquiry to enhance student learning, thus revolutionizing their approach to classroom management.
Chicago, IL, June 26, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Pernell Hodges, who holds a master’s degree in education from DePaul University and has extensive academic training in statistics and research methodology, including work at the doctoral level, has completed his new book, “Scientific Management of the Classroom”: an enlightening and essential guide for teachers offering practical strategies and tools for leveraging scientific research techniques to answer the critical question of whether or not students are truly learning.
Author Pernell Hodges previously served as a research analyst for Focus Educational Consulting, Inc. where he conceptualized, wrote, and carried out the analytic segments of competitive grant proposals in collaboration with interdisciplinary teams. He also served as a research specialist for the Illinois African American Family Commission, where he coordinated research and evaluation projects designed to, among other things, provide the basis for programming and policy. Additionally, his previous research experience includes serving as a research associate for the Citizens Information Service of Illinois where he coordinated a multiyear applied research and demonstration project designed to determine the causes of voting. This research resulted in the publication of the most comprehensive study of political participation in Chicago in over half a century. Besides his research experience, Mr. Hodges has held teaching positions in the Chicago public school system and a private school in Chicago.
“Fundamentally, this book is a resource to help teachers become researchers,” writes Pernell. “The idea is for teachers to learn to use the methods of scientific research to do research in their own classrooms and thereby improve learning outcomes for their students. Teachers can use the methods outlined in this book to understand what is happening in their classroom in the same way researchers in medicine, for example, use scientific research as they seek to understand whether a particular drug or procedure is effective at helping patients improve their health.
“Although this book is mainly for teachers, researchers other than teachers can use the methods in this book as a guide to their research. The methods described in this book are general-purpose strategies and can be applied in non-academic settings. For example, the material on reliability and validity can be used in connection with achievement tests developed by teachers themselves as well as general-purpose surveys in marketing, psychology, political science, and sociology, among other fields.”
Published by Page Publishing, Pernell Hodges’s engaging guide provides the tools for data-driven decision-making in education by demystifying research methods and statistical analysis to gather meaningful insights, identify areas for improvement, and implement evidence-based interventions that foster student success. Whether a seasoned educator or new to the field, "Scientific Management of the Classroom" will inspire readers to approach teaching with a researcher's mindset to understand what's happening in their classrooms and optimize teaching and learning outcomes, unlocking new possibilities for student engagement, achievement, and growth.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Scientific Management of the Classroom” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
