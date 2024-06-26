Author Russ Breault’s New Book, "Shroud Encounter," Offers a Compelling Exploration of the Science, History, and Theological Significance of the Shroud of Turin
Recent release “Shroud Encounter: Explore the World's Greatest Unsolved Mystery” from Covenant Books author Russ Breault is a thought-provoking journey through one of history's most intriguing mysteries, the Shroud of Turin, challenging readers to consider if it could truly be the burial cloth of Christ.
Fayetteville, GA, June 26, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Russ Breault, a loving husband of over forty years as well as a father of three and grandfather of six who holds a bachelor’s and master’s degree, both with high honors, has completed his new book, “Shroud Encounter: Explore the World's Greatest Unsolved Mystery”: a riveting deep dive into the mysteries surrounding the Shroud of Turin, drawing on the author’s meticulous research and a wealth of experience in the field presents a comprehensive examination of the Shroud's science, history, and theological implications.
A distinguished lecturer and researcher renowned for his lifelong dedication to studying the Shroud of Turin, author Russ Breault is a prominent member of the Shroud Science Group and the Shroud of Turin Education and Research Association Inc., where he has contributed significantly to advancing research in this field. The author has lectured worldwide and appeared in various documentaries and media outlets, including CBS, History Channel, and CNN's “Finding Jesus” series, and was an advisor for the development of a world class exhibit at the Museum of the Bible in Washington, DC. As the president and founder of the Shroud of Turin Education Project Inc., Russ is committed to educating a new generation about the Shroud. Through his websites, YouTube channel, and social media platforms, he continues to disseminate knowledge and engage with audiences interested in the Shroud.
“The Shroud of Turin (Italy) bears the faint front and back image of a bearded crucified man with corresponding bloodstains that match the Gospel accounts of what happened to Jesus,” writes Breault. “It is the most analyzed artifact in the world yet remains an unsolved mystery. While there are no artistic substances on the linen cloth, the blood is real, and testing corresponds with type AB. The blood has soaked through the cloth; however, the image resides only on the top 1 percent of the surface fibers. Could it be the same Shroud that wrapped Jesus in the tomb?
“The Shroud poses the ultimate either-or proposition as either the actual burial cloth of Jesus or the product of human effort, as a work of devotional art or a masterful hoax. There is nothing in between.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Russ Breault’s new book is the culmination of the author’s lifetime of research, countless presentations, and ongoing associations with Shroud experts worldwide, providing readers with a captivating journey into the heart of one of history’s and Christianity's most enduring enigmas.
Readers can purchase “Shroud Encounter: Explore the World's Greatest Unsolved Mystery” online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Barnes and Noble, or at www.ShroudEncounter.com.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
