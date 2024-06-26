Author Mark Barra’s New Book, "Adventures of Sky Hawkins and Duane McSwaine," is a Compelling Tale Chronicling What Life Was Like for Immigrants in 20th Century America
Recent release “Adventures of Sky Hawkins and Duane McSwaine” from Newman Springs Publishing author Mark Barra is a heartfelt collection that invites readers to embark on a journey through the immigrant experience in America during the 1900s, following their struggles for a new life in a free democracy as well as their sacrifices made during World War II for the next generation.
Waterbury, CT, June 26, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Mark Barra has completed his new book, “Adventures of Sky Hawkins and Duane McSwaine”: a gripping and potent novel that delves into the tumultuous era in American history and documents a profound tale of resilience, sacrifice, and the pursuit of the American Dream as immigrants from all over the world sought after a new, better life in the United States.
Barra shares, “It’s about immigrants have settled USA end of 19th century and making a living for themselves in their struggles for being in a free democracy country they loved and their kids find a way to make a new life in the Armed Forces and struggle with World War II and the sacrifices they made for the Next Generation to come in America.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Mark Barra’s enthralling tale is inspired by the stories his parents often told him of their experiences growing up as Italian Americans during the Depression era and serves as both a powerful tribute to their legacies as well as a poignant reminder of the sacrifices made by immigrants for both their families and the nation. With its rich historical detail and captivating narrative, Barra captures the essence of the immigrant experience to create a novel that is sure to resonate with readers of all backgrounds, leaving a lasting impact long after its final chapter.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase “Adventures of Sky Hawkins and Duane McSwaine” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Barra shares, “It’s about immigrants have settled USA end of 19th century and making a living for themselves in their struggles for being in a free democracy country they loved and their kids find a way to make a new life in the Armed Forces and struggle with World War II and the sacrifices they made for the Next Generation to come in America.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Mark Barra’s enthralling tale is inspired by the stories his parents often told him of their experiences growing up as Italian Americans during the Depression era and serves as both a powerful tribute to their legacies as well as a poignant reminder of the sacrifices made by immigrants for both their families and the nation. With its rich historical detail and captivating narrative, Barra captures the essence of the immigrant experience to create a novel that is sure to resonate with readers of all backgrounds, leaving a lasting impact long after its final chapter.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase “Adventures of Sky Hawkins and Duane McSwaine” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Contact
Newman Springs PublishingContact
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Categories