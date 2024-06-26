Buddy Brown’s New Book, "Beautiful Bird," is a Heartfelt Tale That Follows a Young Boy Who is Visited by a Messenger of Faith, Courage, and Spiritual Insight
Los Angeles, CA, June 26, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Buddy Brown, a loving husband, father, and grandfather as well as an artist, horticulturist, musician, and poet, has completed his most recent book, “Beautiful Bird”: a charming and enlightening story that centers around a young boy who becomes entranced by a beautiful hummingbird that brings with it a valuable message to look within, follow one’s heart and embrace a new day.
“‘Beautiful Bird’ evolved from a poem about a mystical experience I had with a hummingbird,” shares Buddy. “It’s an intimate story of courageously confronting one’s own shadow— the innermost depths of darkness—and finding the magic that lies within.”
Published by Fulton Books, Buddy Brown’s book will take readers on a powerful story as they discover the hummingbird’s empowering message to follow one’s dreams and trust one’s inner self to discover unlimited spiritual wealth. With colorful and vibrant artwork to help bring Buddy’s tale to life, “Beautiful Bird” will capture the hearts and imaginations of readers of all ages, inviting them to revisit this brilliant adventure over and over again.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase “Beautiful Bird” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
“‘Beautiful Bird’ evolved from a poem about a mystical experience I had with a hummingbird,” shares Buddy. “It’s an intimate story of courageously confronting one’s own shadow— the innermost depths of darkness—and finding the magic that lies within.”
Published by Fulton Books, Buddy Brown’s book will take readers on a powerful story as they discover the hummingbird’s empowering message to follow one’s dreams and trust one’s inner self to discover unlimited spiritual wealth. With colorful and vibrant artwork to help bring Buddy’s tale to life, “Beautiful Bird” will capture the hearts and imaginations of readers of all ages, inviting them to revisit this brilliant adventure over and over again.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase “Beautiful Bird” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
Contact
Fulton BooksContact
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Categories