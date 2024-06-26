Roberta Menis’s New Book, "The Spider Orchid," Explores the Transformative Power of Passion and the Enduring Quest for Fulfillment in the Face of Life's Challenges
Shelbyville, IL, June 26, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Roberta Menis, a writer with a passion for world cultures and the arts, has completed her most recent book, “The Spider Orchid”: a gripping and enthralling story that follows a kamikaze pilot who returns from the afterlife back to Japan in order to fulfill his aching emptiness and longing for love.
Born and raised in Chicago, Illinois, author Roberta Menis worked in Vietnam alongside her husband for three months after he was deployed there during the war. From that point on, Roberta became intrigued with cultures from all over the world and spent her adult life surrounded by the arts. She has been featured in many newspapers for her sculptures and artwork and is now trying her hand at writing. Her writing style is where reality collides with fiction and is fueled by passion, and she draws much of her inspirations from her travels of the world with husband and son.
“Life can surprise you with so much passion it can knock you off your feet and then pick you up and put you back on the ground,” writes Menis. “This was the case for the young kamikaze pilot in this tale of love, beauty, and longing. Our young pilot awakens in Japanese heaven feeling unfulfilled and cheated by his short life on earth. Determined not to spend eternity feeling this way, he requests the help of his fellow Japanese ancestors to help his spirit back to Japan. With them by his side, his spirit returns to Japan, where his spirit stays among his wife and the life he would have had. Is more time enough to fill this emptiness he feels and help fulfill his soul? Only time will tell.”
Published by Fulton Books, Roberta Menis’s book is an emotionally stirring and nuanced exploration of love and redemption that is sure to captivate the hearts and minds of readers from the very first page. Expertly paced and character-driven, “The Spider Orchid” masterfully presents timeless themes that are sure to remain with readers long after its brilliant conclusion.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “The Spider Orchid” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
