Helen Holmes’s Newly Released "Women Seeking Intimacy with God" is an Inspirational Journey Into Biblical Femininity
“Women Seeking Intimacy with God: Fifty-Two Devotionals of Wisdom and Truth from Women of the Bible” from Christian Faith Publishing author Helen Holmes offers readers a collection of insightful devotionals inspired by the lives of women in the Bible. Through these reflections, Holmes invites readers to deepen their intimacy with God and embrace the timeless wisdom of these biblical figures.
Terrell, TX, June 25, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Women Seeking Intimacy with God: Fifty-Two Devotionals of Wisdom and Truth from Women of the Bible”: a compelling exploration of biblical femininity through the lens of key women from the Bible. “Women Seeking Intimacy with God: Fifty-Two Devotionals of Wisdom and Truth from Women of the Bible” is the creation of published author, Helen Holmes, a retired school personnel who worked as a speech and language pathologist and head start director. She accepted her call into ministry in 1995. She founded a single moms ministry called SMILE (Single Moms Inspired to Live with Excellence). She taught both youth and adults in her local church. She founded a blog entitled Women Seeking Intimacy with God. This book is based on some of the blogs she wrote. In 2019, she cofounded a grief support group for moms who had experienced one or more child(ren) transition this life to the next. After her son, Greg, transitioned to heaven in October 2018, she partnered with a Christian sister whose daughter also transitioned to heaven in May 2018. They started this group in response to 1 Thessalonians 5:11, “Wherefore comfort yourselves together, and edify one another, even as also ye do.”
Holmes shares, “The women of the Bible have a lot that they can say to us today. They not only impacted the nation of Israel but also the world and beyond. Their uniqueness helped to shape the Bible story. They will continue to be remembered for centuries to come.
“My purpose in writing a series on women of the Bible is not to retell their stories. I hope you will be inspired to search their stories for yourself. My purpose is that we will gain insight from their strengths and weaknesses that will help us to become more intimate with Jesus and thereby be molded into His image. My heartfelt desire for women is summed up on this verse:
“Move your heart closer and closer to God, and he will come even closer to you. But make sure you cleanse your life, you sinners, and keep your heart pure and stop doubting. (James 4:8 TPT)”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Helen Holmes’s new book is a profound resource for women seeking spiritual growth and deeper connection with God.
Consumers can purchase “Women Seeking Intimacy with God: Fifty-Two Devotionals of Wisdom and Truth from Women of the Bible” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Women Seeking Intimacy with God: Fifty-Two Devotionals of Wisdom and Truth from Women of the Bible,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
