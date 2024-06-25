Helen Holmes’s Newly Released "Women Seeking Intimacy with God" is an Inspirational Journey Into Biblical Femininity

“Women Seeking Intimacy with God: Fifty-Two Devotionals of Wisdom and Truth from Women of the Bible” from Christian Faith Publishing author Helen Holmes offers readers a collection of insightful devotionals inspired by the lives of women in the Bible. Through these reflections, Holmes invites readers to deepen their intimacy with God and embrace the timeless wisdom of these biblical figures.