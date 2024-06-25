Wanda M. Brewster’s Newly Released “Snatch Back Your Joy: With the Word of Truth” is a Refreshing Guide to Reclaiming and Maintaining Your Joy
“Snatch Back Your Joy: With the Word of Truth” from Christian Faith Publishing author Wanda M. Brewster is a compelling handbook designed to empower readers with uplifting prayers and scriptures, guiding them towards maintaining joy despite life’s challenges.
Fayetteville, NC, June 25, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Snatch Back Your Joy: With the Word of Truth”: a transformative journey towards reclaiming and preserving joy in every aspect of life. “Snatch Back Your Joy: With the Word of Truth” is the creation of published author, Wanda M. Brewster, who has been married to Gregory Brewster Sr. for forty-three years. They have two adult children, Wendy Brewster-Murphy and Gregory Brewster Jr. She is currently serving as an Elder at New Beginnings Christian Church under the leadership of Pastor Ronnie Moore and First Lady Anita Moore. She is serving as one of the five ministers on the When I Rise I Worship (WIRIW) Ministry team under the leadership of Minister Tammy Holloway. Wanda is a graduate of the Sonship School of the Firstborn of Christian House of Prayer in Killeen, Texas. Wanda retired from the federal government with over thirty-two years of civilian service in June 2022.
Brewster shares, “Reaching the youngest to the oldest with a quick and easy read with prayers and powerful scriptures to launch you into a deeper study to help change your life forever! You will be strengthened with power to keep your joy in many life-challenging situations. This book will help you when you need something quick and handy to punch the enemy in that moment! The written words on the pages will point you to God—the one who has the power to change your situation through faith and trust.
“I have told you these things so that you will be filled with My joy. Yes, your joy will overflow! (John 15:11 NLT)”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Wanda M. Brewster’s new book serves as a beacon of hope for those seeking solace and inspiration in their spiritual journey. With its accessible format and profound insights, this book is poised to uplift readers and ignite a lasting transformation in their lives.
Consumers can purchase “Snatch Back Your Joy: With the Word of Truth” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Snatch Back Your Joy: With the Word of Truth,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Brewster shares, “Reaching the youngest to the oldest with a quick and easy read with prayers and powerful scriptures to launch you into a deeper study to help change your life forever! You will be strengthened with power to keep your joy in many life-challenging situations. This book will help you when you need something quick and handy to punch the enemy in that moment! The written words on the pages will point you to God—the one who has the power to change your situation through faith and trust.
“I have told you these things so that you will be filled with My joy. Yes, your joy will overflow! (John 15:11 NLT)”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Wanda M. Brewster’s new book serves as a beacon of hope for those seeking solace and inspiration in their spiritual journey. With its accessible format and profound insights, this book is poised to uplift readers and ignite a lasting transformation in their lives.
Consumers can purchase “Snatch Back Your Joy: With the Word of Truth” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Snatch Back Your Joy: With the Word of Truth,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories