Laura Hall’s Newly Released "Gus’s Playday" is a Delightful Adventure of Animal Mischief and Imaginative Hijinks
“Gus’s Playday” from Christian Faith Publishing author Laura Hall invites young readers on an enchanting journey with Gus as he embarks on a day filled with unexpected surprises and delightful encounters.
Port St Lucie, FL, June 25, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Gus’s Playday”, a charming tale that follows Gus, a lovable character with big dreams of chasing animals in his backyard, is the creation of published author, Laura Hall.
Hall shares, “Gus dreams about the day he will be able to get outside and chase all the animals he sees every morning in his backyard. To his surprise, Gus has been given the chance to do just that. Gus’s day takes him all over his neighborhood and running into many friends along the way. Sometimes our dreams do not turn out the way we expected, but maybe they turn out much better. So let’s take a peek inside and see what Gus’s Playday is all about. Gus says dream big! You just never know what might happen!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Laura Hall’s new book is a delightful addition to any child’s library, captivating young imaginations with its whimsical storyline and endearing characters.
Consumers can purchase “Gus’s Playday” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Gus’s Playday,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
