Samantha C. Sinclair’s Newly Released "The Call for Emily" is an Intriguing Blend of Mystery and Faith
“The Call for Emily” from Christian Faith Publishing author Samantha C. Sinclair is a captivating tale that intertwines themes of adoption, faith, and justice. Through its compelling narrative, the book delves into the complexities of family, identity, and the search for truth.
Jamestown, KY, June 25, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “The Call for Emily”: a gripping story that follows the journey of dispatcher Versie Gail, who finds herself drawn to an abandoned newborn left at the emergency dispatch center. “The Call for Emily” is the creation of published author, Samantha C. Sinclair, who was born and grew up in Kentucky. Having optic nerve hypoplasia has brought its challenges, but with God granting peace, Samantha has accepted her visual struggles. Samantha is a dog mom, an auntie, and a singer.
Sinclair shares, “When an abandoned newborn was left at the emergency dispatch center, dispatcher Versie Gail falls in love with the baby girl. It doesn’t take long for the adoption to go through. However, a serious medical condition threatens the baby’s life, and five years later, the only mother Emily has ever known is murdered. Who will care for Emily, and without being able to speak, can she lead them to her mother’s killer? Or will he find Emily first?
“Detective Gabriel Isaiah is so close to retirement, he can feel it. However, there is one black cloud hanging over his head, and he needs to solve the case in less than six weeks. Can he do it and protect his family at the same time? What happens when his wife, daughter, little Emily, and a newborn are snatched? Will he solve the case and get everyone home safe? Is that lady guilty, or is she a victim?”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Samantha C. Sinclair’s new book is a testament to the resilience of the human spirit and the enduring power of faith. With its blend of mystery, suspense, and heartfelt emotion, this book is sure to captivate readers of all ages.
Consumers can purchase “The Call for Emily” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Call for Emily,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Sinclair shares, “When an abandoned newborn was left at the emergency dispatch center, dispatcher Versie Gail falls in love with the baby girl. It doesn’t take long for the adoption to go through. However, a serious medical condition threatens the baby’s life, and five years later, the only mother Emily has ever known is murdered. Who will care for Emily, and without being able to speak, can she lead them to her mother’s killer? Or will he find Emily first?
“Detective Gabriel Isaiah is so close to retirement, he can feel it. However, there is one black cloud hanging over his head, and he needs to solve the case in less than six weeks. Can he do it and protect his family at the same time? What happens when his wife, daughter, little Emily, and a newborn are snatched? Will he solve the case and get everyone home safe? Is that lady guilty, or is she a victim?”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Samantha C. Sinclair’s new book is a testament to the resilience of the human spirit and the enduring power of faith. With its blend of mystery, suspense, and heartfelt emotion, this book is sure to captivate readers of all ages.
Consumers can purchase “The Call for Emily” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Call for Emily,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories