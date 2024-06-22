InnQuest Software to Showcase Award-Winning Hotel Management Solutions at HITEC 2024

InnQuest Software will be showcasing their award-winning hotel management solutions, including roomMaster™, at HITEC 2024. roomMaster™ is a property management system designed to streamline hotel operations, improve guest experience, and boost profitability. It includes features like a booking engine, channel manager, mobile app, and reporting suite. InnQuest will be at booth #1022 and invites attendees for a live demo.