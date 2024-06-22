InnQuest Software to Showcase Award-Winning Hotel Management Solutions at HITEC 2024
InnQuest Software will be showcasing their award-winning hotel management solutions, including roomMaster™, at HITEC 2024. roomMaster™ is a property management system designed to streamline hotel operations, improve guest experience, and boost profitability. It includes features like a booking engine, channel manager, mobile app, and reporting suite. InnQuest will be at booth #1022 and invites attendees for a live demo.
Tampa Bay, FL, June 22, 2024 --(PR.com)-- InnQuest Software, a leading provider of hotel management solutions for independent hoteliers, announces its participation in the upcoming HITEC 2024 tradeshow, taking place June 24-27 at the Charlotte Convention Center in Charlotte, North Carolina. Visit booth #1022 to experience the award-winning roomMaster™ property management software and more.
Award-Winning roomMaster™ to Take Center Stage
At HITEC 2024, InnQuest will showcase its award-winning roomMaster™ property management system, a comprehensive suite designed to streamline hotel operations, improve guest experience, and boost profitability. roomMaster™ offers a powerful combination of features, including:
· Streamlined Booking Engine: roomMaster™ offers a customizable booking engine that allows clients to tailor the customer experience and manage all your reservations in one place.
· Powerful Channel Manager: Clients can take control of all their rooms and maximize occupancy with roomMaster's powerful channel manager. Get real-time updates across all channels by seamlessly connecting to the world's most popular OTAs such as Booking.com, Expedia, CTrip and AirBnB.
· Branded Mobile App with Seamless Self Check-In: Deliver a frictionless experience with a custom branded mobile app that provides contactless check-in, digital keys and enhanced stays which will result in loyalty to the hotel's brand and encourage return bookings.
· Effortless Front Desk Operations: Empower hotel staff with a user-friendly system that simplifies tasks like check-in/out, room management, billing, housekeeping, and guest communication – all from a centralized control center.
· Actionable Property Insights and Reports: Clients can gain valuable insights into their business with roomMaster™’s robust reporting suite. Track occupancy rates, guest behavior, and profitability to identify trends and make data-driven decisions.
· User-Friendly Hotel CRM: Build stronger guest relationships with a built-in CRM. Create personalized profiles, automate targeted communications, and deliver exceptional service that keeps guests coming back for more.
· Professional Hotel Website Builder: Built with independent hoteliers in mind, InnQuest Ignite designs and builds hotel websites to increase direct bookings. With pre-designed, mobile-friendly templates that integrate client's booking engine so guests can reserve rooms directly, saving money on OTA commission fees.
"HITEC 2024 will be an amazing opportunity for us to showcase our suite of solutions dedicated to driving operational efficiencies while increasing both guest satisfaction and revenue for the independent hotelier. This year we are delighted to unveil InnQuest Ignite, a marketing solution to help our clients take their business to the next level. We are excited to see our clients and partners alike." says Matt Mayberry, Head of Sales of InnQuest Software.
InnQuest Software invites all HITEC attendees to visit booth #1022 for a live demonstration of roomMaster™ and to discuss how our property management solutions can help them achieve their business goals.
About InnQuest Software
InnQuest Software is a leading provider of property management solutions for independent hoteliers. The award-winning roomMaster™ suite empowers hoteliers to streamline operations, improve guest experience, and boost profitability.
For more information, call 1.813.288.4900, or email sales@innquest.com and experience InnQuest’s full suite of hotel management solutions.
