Danielle Hafen’s Newly Released "My Mom is Like an Octopus" is a Heartwarming Tribute to Motherhood

“My Mom is like an Octopus” from Christian Faith Publishing author Danielle Hafen is a delightful portrayal of the multifaceted role mothers play in their families' lives. Through charming illustrations and relatable anecdotes, Hafen celebrates the boundless love and tireless efforts of mothers everywhere.