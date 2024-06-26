Danielle Hafen’s Newly Released "My Mom is Like an Octopus" is a Heartwarming Tribute to Motherhood
“My Mom is like an Octopus” from Christian Faith Publishing author Danielle Hafen is a delightful portrayal of the multifaceted role mothers play in their families' lives. Through charming illustrations and relatable anecdotes, Hafen celebrates the boundless love and tireless efforts of mothers everywhere.
St. George, UT, June 26, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “My Mom is like an Octopus”: a heartwarming tribute to the extraordinary capabilities of mothers. “My Mom is like an Octopus” is the creation of published author, Danielle Hafen, who grew up in Mesquite, Nevada. After high school graduation, she received her BS degree in elementary education at Southern Utah University. She taught elementary school for eight years in both Lincoln County, Nevada, and St. George, Utah, and with her husband, Spencer, raised five children. Danielle loves spending time with her husband and family while hiking, traveling, watching movies, and playing games. As an avid reader and lover of books, she has always dreamed of writing her own book and is currently contemplating her next story.
Hafen shares, “My mom is like an octopus. She does so many things. She cleans and cooks and walks the dog. She hardly even blinks.
“Enjoy this story of all the amazing and compassionate things moms do on a weekly basis to support and serve all those around them.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Danielle Hafen’s endearing new book celebrates the selflessness and dedication of mothers, making it a perfect read for families to cherish together.
Consumers can purchase “My Mom is like an Octopus” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “My Mom is like an Octopus,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
