Omolola Mayowa Adeola’s Newly Released "Who Is He?" is an Enlightening Spiritual Exploration
“Who Is He?” from Christian Faith Publishing author Omolola Mayowa Adeola is a profound and insightful guide that delves into understanding and forming a closer relationship with Jesus Christ.
Lancaster, SC, June 26, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Who Is He?”: an enlightening and spiritually enriching exploration of Jesus Christ. “Who Is He?” is the creation of published author, Omolola Mayowa Adeola, who serves as a Sunday school teacher at the Redeemed Christian Church of God Victory Temple in Charlotte, North Carolina. She is a creative writer who has published many scientific journals that have been widely cited. She has a PhD in geoinformatics from the University of Pretoria, South Africa. She was a postdoctoral fellow in the same university. She is a lover of Jesus Christ. She is happily married to Dr. Abiodun Adeola, and they are blessed with three lovely children.
Adeola shares, “This book will help satisfy your quest to find the Lord Jesus and set you on the path to yearning for a closer relationship with Him. It illustrates how God can fit into different personalities depending on how much of Him you know and how much of a relationship you have with Him. This book views God’s loving, caring, protective side.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Omolola Mayowa Adeola’s new book provides readers with a deeper understanding of God's nature and encourages a more intimate connection with Him.
Consumers can purchase “Who Is He?” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Who Is He?” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
