Gale Stoddard’s Newly Released "10,000-Mile Trek to Paradise with God’s Angels" is an Inspiring Journey of Faith and Resilience
“10,000-Mile Trek to Paradise with God’s Angels” from Christian Faith Publishing author Gale Stoddard chronicles the remarkable journey of a Filipino/Asian nightclub entertainer who defied the odds to pursue her dreams in America. Through tales of perseverance, sacrifice, and unwavering faith, Stoddard’s book offers readers a powerful testament to the transformative power of resilience and the guiding presence of God’s angels.
Buena Park, CA, June 26, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “10,000-Mile Trek to Paradise with God’s Angels,” a captivating narrative of determination and divine intervention, is the creation of published author, Gale Stoddard.
Stoddard shares, “This book started when a two-year old climbed on the Steinway piano bench and started her unique musical life. At aged five, the dream to become the only Filipino/Asian nightclub entertainer in America was born, although there were a couple of Korean ladies who tried but quit lacking the resilience and inner strength to stay. Gale persisted and became the only Filipino/Asian entertainer in America. She made it amidst insurmountable odds, like endless time away from family, living in cockroach-infested hotel rooms, eating one free meal a day so she could send her salary home, excruciating wrist and back pain, plus the lonely hours of rehearsing before showtime. A private person, she lives for God, daily believing impossible dreams can come true.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Gale Stoddard’s new book offers readers a glimpse into the extraordinary life of a woman who dared to chase her dreams against all odds. With its heartfelt storytelling and uplifting message of hope, “10,000-Mile Trek to Paradise with God’s Angels” is sure to resonate with readers from all walks of life.
Consumers can purchase “10,000-Mile Trek to Paradise with God’s Angels” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
Categories