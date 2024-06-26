Gale Stoddard’s Newly Released "10,000-Mile Trek to Paradise with God’s Angels" is an Inspiring Journey of Faith and Resilience

“10,000-Mile Trek to Paradise with God’s Angels” from Christian Faith Publishing author Gale Stoddard chronicles the remarkable journey of a Filipino/Asian nightclub entertainer who defied the odds to pursue her dreams in America. Through tales of perseverance, sacrifice, and unwavering faith, Stoddard’s book offers readers a powerful testament to the transformative power of resilience and the guiding presence of God’s angels.