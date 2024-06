Chanel and Jameson Young’s Newly Released "What Does a Yawn Sound Like?" is a Delightful Interactive Adventure for Young Readers

Spring Hill, TN, June 26, 2024 --( PR.com )-- “What Does a Yawn Sound Like?”: a testament to the playful spirit of childhood. “What Does a Yawn Sound Like?” is the creation of published authors, Chanel and Jameson Young, a sister and brother team, who wrote this book while giggling and riding along the backroads of Tennessee in March of 2022Chanel and Jameson Young share, “It’s bedtime! Contagious yawns are elicited by seeing or hearing yawns in others, and this book strives to do that trick. Children can create a story with this interactive book, choosing from nineteen options to create a funny story and decide what happens next. 'What Does a Yawn Sound Like?' encourages imaginative play as the reader chooses and creates their own story again and again.”Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Chanel and Jameson Young’s new book is a delightful addition to any child's bookshelf, promising hours of laughter and imaginative exploration.Consumers can purchase “What Does a Yawn Sound Like?” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.For additional information or inquiries about “What Does a Yawn Sound Like?” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.