Chanel and Jameson Young’s Newly Released "What Does a Yawn Sound Like?" is a Delightful Interactive Adventure for Young Readers
“What Does a Yawn Sound Like?” from Christian Faith Publishing authors Chanel and Jameson Young is an engaging and interactive children's book that sparks imagination and laughter, inviting young readers to embark on a creative storytelling journey.
Spring Hill, TN, June 26, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “What Does a Yawn Sound Like?”: a testament to the playful spirit of childhood. “What Does a Yawn Sound Like?” is the creation of published authors, Chanel and Jameson Young, a sister and brother team, who wrote this book while giggling and riding along the backroads of Tennessee in March of 2022
Chanel and Jameson Young share, “It’s bedtime! Contagious yawns are elicited by seeing or hearing yawns in others, and this book strives to do that trick. Children can create a story with this interactive book, choosing from nineteen options to create a funny story and decide what happens next. 'What Does a Yawn Sound Like?' encourages imaginative play as the reader chooses and creates their own story again and again.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Chanel and Jameson Young’s new book is a delightful addition to any child's bookshelf, promising hours of laughter and imaginative exploration.
Consumers can purchase “What Does a Yawn Sound Like?” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “What Does a Yawn Sound Like?” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
