Frank Easterling’s Newly Released "My Love for Jesus and the American Spirit: Song Potpourri, Song Lyrics, and Poetry" Celebrates Faith and Patriotism
“My Love for Jesus and the American Spirit: Song Potpourri, Song Lyrics, and Poetry” from Christian Faith Publishing author Frank Easterling offers a heartfelt collection of songs, poetry, and stories that honor family, faith, country, and God.
Allen, TX, June 26, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “My Love for Jesus and the American Spirit: Song Potpourri, Song Lyrics, and Poetry”: a touching compilation of creative works. “My Love for Jesus and the American Spirit: Song Potpourri, Song Lyrics, and Poetry” is the creation of published author, Frank Easterling, an Army veteran and long-haul CDL driver.
Easterling shares, “This book is a collection of songs, poetry, and short stories about family, faith, country, and God.
“This book was written to encourage one to stand against anyone who might try to amend our God-given bill of rights.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Frank Easterling’s new book invites readers to embrace faith and patriotism.
Consumers can purchase “My Love for Jesus and the American Spirit: Song Potpourri, Song Lyrics, and Poetry” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “My Love for Jesus and the American Spirit: Song Potpourri, Song Lyrics, and Poetry,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
