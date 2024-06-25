Author Maral Tyson’s New Book, "Maral's Kitchen," is a Collection of Recipes That Create a Tantalizing Journey Through Global Flavors and Classic Favorites

Recent release “Maral's Kitchen” from Page Publishing author Maral Tyson presents a delightful fusion of recipes from around the world, ranging from the aromatic dishes of Armenia to the savory delights of the Middle East and the comforting classics of America. With each recipe meticulously crafted and lovingly presented, Tyson invites readers to embark on a culinary adventure unlike any other.