Author Maral Tyson’s New Book, "Maral's Kitchen," is a Collection of Recipes That Create a Tantalizing Journey Through Global Flavors and Classic Favorites
Recent release “Maral's Kitchen” from Page Publishing author Maral Tyson presents a delightful fusion of recipes from around the world, ranging from the aromatic dishes of Armenia to the savory delights of the Middle East and the comforting classics of America. With each recipe meticulously crafted and lovingly presented, Tyson invites readers to embark on a culinary adventure unlike any other.
Colorado Springs, CO, June 25, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Maral Tyson, who is originally from Armenia and serves as a translator for the US Army, has completed her new book, “Maral's Kitchen”: a captivating compendium of cuisine bursting with vibrant colors, bold sources, and mouthwatering recipes that serve as a celebration of the author’s passion for food and her rich cultural heritage.
Since she was a little child, author Maral Tyson has been interested in and loved cooking. She started cooking with her mom at the age of seven and knew it was going to be her passion. She took a break from cooking only when she served in Iraq with the US Army as a translator during the war. Then after a short time living in Germany, she came to the United States and was then able to start exploring her passion. Beginning in 2014, she met her husband, and with his help, motivation, and encouragement, she began to gather the recipes, make the dishes, and take photos, leading to this work.
“This book is intended to represent what I truly love in food,” writes Tyson. “The flavors, colors, spices, and most of all tastes in this book will allow me to share my experience and love of food with all of you. Inside you’ll find recipes from all over the world, from my home of Armenia to the Middle East and America. Please enjoy and try all my recipes. You might find a new taste and food you never knew about. If more different foods isn’t for you, no worries; I have prepared all the more tradition favorites as well!”
Published by Page Publishing, Maral Tyson’s brilliant cookbook offers something to satisfy every palate, from tantalizing appetizers and hearty mains to delectable desserts for all occasions. Whether readers are seeking to explore new culinary horizons or simply looking to indulge in comforting classics, Tyson's cookbook serves as a treasure trove of inspiration and flavor that invites readers to experience the joy and creativity of cooking.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Maral's Kitchen” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
