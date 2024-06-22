Daugherty Wins New Jersey Top Workplaces 2024 Award
Daugherty Business Solutions, a leading advisory services and technology consulting firm, has been recognized as a Best Places to Work in New Jersey by NJ.com Top Workplaces.
Trenton, NJ, June 22, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Daugherty Business Solutions, a leading advisory services and technology consulting firm, has been recognized as a Best Places to Work in New Jersey by NJ.com Top Workplaces.
The confidential survey that determines the award winners from Energage uniquely measures the employee experience and its component themes, including employees feeling Respected & Supported, Enabled to Grow, and Empowered to Execute, to name a few.
For additional information, please visit the NJ.com website.
About the Award
Energage is a purpose-driven company that helps organizations turn employee feedback into useful business intelligence and credible employer recognition through Top Workplaces. Built on 18 years of culture research and the results from 27 million employees surveyed across more than 70,000 organizations, Energage delivers the most accurate competitive benchmark available. With access to a unique combination of patented analytic tools and expert guidance, Energage customers lead the competition with an engaged workforce and an opportunity to gain recognition for their people-first approach to culture.
About Daugherty Business Solutions
For over 38 years, Daugherty has been committed to driving innovation, growth and customer satisfaction across the nation while making a positive difference in the community. With software engineering, data analytics, business advisory services, and technology and delivery leadership, Daugherty delivers significant business results quickly and effectively. Leveraging proprietary tools, techniques, and virtual and regional development centers, Daugherty is a preferred strategic advisor and partner for the Fortune 500, helping customers achieve better and more predictable outcomes for mission-critical initiatives.
The confidential survey that determines the award winners from Energage uniquely measures the employee experience and its component themes, including employees feeling Respected & Supported, Enabled to Grow, and Empowered to Execute, to name a few.
For additional information, please visit the NJ.com website.
About the Award
Energage is a purpose-driven company that helps organizations turn employee feedback into useful business intelligence and credible employer recognition through Top Workplaces. Built on 18 years of culture research and the results from 27 million employees surveyed across more than 70,000 organizations, Energage delivers the most accurate competitive benchmark available. With access to a unique combination of patented analytic tools and expert guidance, Energage customers lead the competition with an engaged workforce and an opportunity to gain recognition for their people-first approach to culture.
About Daugherty Business Solutions
For over 38 years, Daugherty has been committed to driving innovation, growth and customer satisfaction across the nation while making a positive difference in the community. With software engineering, data analytics, business advisory services, and technology and delivery leadership, Daugherty delivers significant business results quickly and effectively. Leveraging proprietary tools, techniques, and virtual and regional development centers, Daugherty is a preferred strategic advisor and partner for the Fortune 500, helping customers achieve better and more predictable outcomes for mission-critical initiatives.
Contact
Daugherty Business SolutionsContact
John Hartmann
(800) 737-8200
www.daugherty.com
John Hartmann
(800) 737-8200
www.daugherty.com
Categories