Solar Lithium Batteries by Dakota Lithium, EcoSol, & ZPRO, Now on Offer with Purchases of Solar Freezers or Solar Refrigerators
In a groundbreaking move towards promoting sustainable living, Solar Refrigerator Company announces, with the purchase of either a solar refrigerator or solar freezer, customers can now enjoy significant discounts & complimentary shipping on solar lithium batteries from manufacturers including Dakota Lithium, EcoSol lithium, and ZPRO. This limited-time offer is designed to promote the use of renewable eco-friendly practices in household.
Oro Valley, AZ, June 22, 2024 --(PR.com)-- As the demand for sustainable solutions continues to rise, Dakota Lithium, EcoSol, and ZPRO have positioned themselves at the forefront of the green energy revolution. By integrating high-performance solar lithium batteries with solar-powered refrigeration units, this makes for extremely efficient long lasting systems.
Some Key Benefits:
· Enhanced Energy Efficiency
· Reduced Carbon Footprint
· Cost Savings
· Reliable Performance
Dakota Lithium
Dakota Lithium is a leading provider of high-performance lithium batteries, known for their durability, efficiency, and sustainability. Popular models by this manufacturer include: DL12v100Ah, DL48V96AH and PID24V60AHPLUS, which are suitable for Kayaks and off-grid applications.
EcoSol
EcoSol specializes in sustainable energy solutions, offering a wide range of products designed to reduce energy consumption and promote environmental stewardship. Some models on offer with great reviews by this manufacturer include: ESB-2450LP, ESB-48200LP, ESB-48100LP and ESB-12200LP, great for RVs and solar power off-grid applications.
ZPRO
ZPRO is a manufacturer dedicated to offering energy-efficient products with low service requirements, long service life cycles, a dedication to quality and innovation. Some popular models by this manufacturer include: ZPRO12V130AH & ZPRO12V50AH.
Solar Refrigerator & Solar Freezer Products On Offer
Customers can explore Solar Refrigerator Company’s vast range of solar freezers, and solar refrigerators. Their selection of solar refrigerators and freezers has received several positive reviews. Highlighting some of the best-reviewed items, including the 17 cu ft SRC solar refrigerator SRCR490GG, 3.4 cu ft portable solar freezer, the 1.9 cu ft (53L) RV refrigerator, and the 8.8 cu ft (440L) solar freezer. The company’s range also includes the 21-cu ft (595L) SunStar Solar Freezer and the 15-cu ft (425L) SunStar Solar Freezer.
How to Take Advantage of This Offer
This exclusive offer is available for a limited time only. Customers purchasing any solar freezer or solar refrigerator from Solar Refrigerator Company until the end of July 2024, will receive discounts on solar lithium batteries up to 35% and also complimentary shipping when purchasing EcoSol Lithium batteries.
Disclaimer: This offer is subject to terms and conditions and for a limited time only. Please check with Solar Refrigerator Company for specific details and availability.
Solar Refrigerator Company also offers solar fridges and freezers made by Dometic, Phocos, SRC, EcoSolarCool, and many other top brands. Customers can enjoy great discounts on product prices and shipping by leveraging the ongoing promotional offer.
Contact
Colin Smith
520-200-7330
www.solarrefrigerator.com
Categories